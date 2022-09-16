Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Sale took 3-80 against Middlesex at Taunton in this season's One-Day Cup

Northamptonshire have signed pace bowler Ollie Sale from Somerset on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old has only appeared for Somerset in white-ball cricket, playing 10 T20 Blast games and making three One-Day Cup appearances this season.

He was their leading wicket-taker with 13 in the 2020 Blast, but his career at Taunton has been hampered by injuries.

"Ollie has a very, very high potential. He brings real pace," said Northants head coach John Sadler.

"He's had success in white-ball cricket so far. That's where his immediate strengths lie but we see him playing all formats for us moving forward too."

Sale will join the squad for winter training and his deal at Wantage Road will run until the end of the 2024 season.