Discarded England opener Dom Sibley hit six fours for Warwickshire against Somerset in his 50th first-class fifty

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Somerset 219: Gregory 60 & 340-7 dec: Bartlett 111, Abell 87, Goldsworthy 44, Lammonby 40 Warwickshire 196: Hain 65; Brooks 4-40 & 256-6: Davies 58, Sibley 54, Hain 52*, Rhodes 44) Warwickshire (11 pts) drew with Somerset (12 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire's County Championship relegation battle with Somerset ended in a draw after the Bears' final-day victory push fell short at Edgbaston.

Somerset declared on 340-7 to set an unlikely target of 364 in 82 overs.

Dom Sibley (54) and Alex Davies (58) shared a 95-run second-wicket stand before Sam Hain (52 not out) and Will Rhodes added 88 for the fourth wicket.

But wickets in successive balls for Jack Brooks and a run-out slowed the Bears to fall short on 256-6.

The result only tightens up the relegation equation in Division One, which now seems to be down to a three-way fight between Warwickshire and Kent, on 115 points, and Somerset, eight points better off on 123, while Yorkshire, who host leaders Surrey next week, are still not safe on 132.

The visitors' decision to bat on 40 minutes into the final day enabled George Bartlett to reach his sixth first-class century.

Warwickshire's second innings then started crisply against the seamers with 30 coming from six overs but, as soon as Somerset turned to spin, Rob Yates played back to Sajid Khan's faster sixth ball and was out leg before wicket.

Sibley and Davies then started to go for their shots until both perished to loose, lofted blows in successive overs from Kasey Aldridge.

Sibley failed to control a pull and was caught on the mid-wicket boundary before Davies chipped to mid on, but Hain and Rhodes kept the board ticking over.

Those hopes folded when Brooks bowled Rhodes for 44 and trapped Michael Burgess lbw, for a pair, before Jayant Yadav was spectacularly run out by Sajid Khan's direct hit from deep mid-wicket.

But Hain and Danny Briggs (17 not out) stood firm through the last 12 overs until bad light intervened.

The Bears now head to Bristol next Tuesday for a seemingly crucial game with bottom club Gloucestershire, before then hosting title-chasing Hampshire.

Somerset take on Northants, before a final week trip to Canterbury to face Kent in what could yet be a losers-go-down clash.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.