LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Sussex 220 & 39-1: Carson 58, Coles 54, Orr 24*; Leach 1-25 Worcestershire 438-5 dec: Libby 215, Pollock 98; Carson 2-40 Worcestershire (8 pts) lead Sussex (2 pts) by 179 runs Scorecard

Opener Jake Libby made a career-best 215 as Worcestershire put themselves in a position to push for victory over Sussex and keep their County Championship promotion hopes alive.

Libby's maiden double century came in a first-innings total of 438-5, before Worcestershire declared with a lead of 218 on day three at the County Ground, having banked maximum bonus points.

Sussex were left with 10 overs to negotiate and lost skipper Tom Haines for 13 in the penultimate one when he played on to Joe Leach as they closed the day 39-1, still 179 behind.

Play did not start at Hove until 16:10 BST because of rain and 84 overs have been lost in the match so far. But Worcestershire quickly made up for lost time, with Libby leading the charge as they thrashed 149 in 20 overs against some toothless bowling before the declaration.

Sussex had taken the new ball when play eventually began after heavy rain, but it was soon being dispatched to all parts by Libby and Jack Haynes.

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf came in for some harsh treatment, his three overs costing 30 runs including three successive boundaries by Libby which took him past his previous best score of 184.

Libby added 96 in 22 overs with Haynes, who played on to Bradley Currie for 31, but skipper Brett D'Oliveira kept up the momentum.

The Worcestershire captain offered a difficult chance off a top-edged pull but Ali Orr, running round the boundary, could not quite hold on as he stepped over the rope. Otherwise, the pair scored at more than seven runs an over, even though Sussex had seven fielders on the boundary.

Libby brought up his 200 with a single off James Coles and offered his first chance on 204, but wicketkeeper Oliver Carter spilled a straightforward opportunity moving to his right.

Libby was eventually dismissed by Coles shaping to cut, having faced 294 balls, hitting 25 fours and a six in a highly impressive innings spanning six hours 38 minutes over three days.

It was the highest score by a Worcestershire player against Sussex, beating Graeme Hick's 186 at Hove in 1991.

The declaration came after D'Oliveira, whose 43 off 38 balls included two sixes, was caught behind off Ashraf.

Sussex coach James Kirtley:

"It was a disappointing session for us with the ball .We were off our game.

"We have handed Worcestershire a position which we could have had more control of.

"Ali Orr did well in that little period with the bat and Tom Haines was unlucky. He got a very good ball from Joe Leach. "

Worcestershire double centurion Jake Libby:

"It's nice to tick off the double hundred. I'm really proud of the achievement. I managed to up the tempo at the end and hit some nice shots.

"That last session couldn't have gone any better for us, especially getting that wicket of Tom Haines which was a bonus for us.

"There's not much time left but hopefully there's enough for us to push on and get a result. The key will be the first session."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.