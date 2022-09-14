Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Potts claimed career-best match figures of 13-101

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three): Leicestershire 202: Potts 6-52 & 198: Potts 7-49 Durham 296: Jones 97 & 51-2: Jones 28*; Finan 2-14 Durham (5 pts) need 54 more runs to beat Leicestershire (4 pts) Scorecard

England seamer Matthew Potts recorded career-best match figures as Durham closed in on just their second win of the County Championship campaign at Leicestershire.

Potts took 7-49 on day three which, combined with his 6-52 in the first innings, gave him match figures of 13-101.

Louis Kimber's 75 kept Leicestershire just about in the game as they scored 202 in their second innings on a pitch that was still making batting difficult at times.

Durham were 51-2 at the close but the odds are still heavily in their favour, with just 54 more needed on the final day.

The visitors had established a 94-run lead by adding 57 to their overnight score in the hour and 20 minutes it took for Leicestershire to take the last five wickets.

Nic Maddinson top-scored with 56 - his first half-century for Durham - but their total of 296 was fewer than they had been looking for at 239-5 overnight.

Tom Scriven recorded his maiden first-class wicket for Leicestershire when he dismissed Ben Raine, caught behind via an inside edge on to his pad, in the first over of the day, and Durham collapsed after the second new ball was taken.

Michael Finan, the left-arm quick who made his debut last week, delivered an excellent spell. He trapped Tomas Mackintosh leg before with an inswinging yorker and squared up Maddinson, who edged to second slip.

Potts was also caught at second slip before Chris Wright cleaned up Oliver Gibson.

Leicestershire's brittle batting was exposed again as they sank to 54-4 in their second innings.

Debutant Sol Budinger did not score as Potts clipped the top of middle and off.

Hassan Azad was caught at short leg off Potts before Rishi Patel slashed at one from Raine and was caught brilliantly by a diving Scott Borthwick at second slip.

Colin Ackermann was beaten for pace as Potts claimed his ninth wicket of the match.

Kimber at least offered some defiance and ensured Durham would have work to do in the fourth innings.

He added 64 with Harry Swindells before the latter edged behind to become Potts' 10th victim.

Kimber went to his half-century with the first ball from Potts after tea, but the England bowler inflicted more damage with wickets in his next two overs as Scriven and Ed Barnes departed.

Kimber was ousted by a ball angled into his pads by Gibson and a successful lbw appeal.

That was followed by one of the more bizarre dismissals as Wright played the ball into the ground with the bottom of his bat, but it bounced up and landed on the top of his stumps.

Potts returned to have Parkinson caught at first slip, leaving Durham 15 overs to face before stumps.

Finan produced two fine balls to bowl Sean Dickson and pin Borthwick leg before in his first three overs, but Durham navigated the remaining time safely.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.