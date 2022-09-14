Last updated on .From the section Counties

Somerset skipper Tom Abell passed 50 for the seventh time this season - and the 43rd time in his career

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Somerset 219: Gregory 60 & 277-4: Bartlett 81*, Abell 87, Goldsworthy 44*, Lammonby 40 Warwickshire 196: Hain 65; Brooks 4-40 Somerset (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 300 runs with six wickets in hand Scorecard

Somerset batted all day for the loss of just two wickets at Edgbaston as they took total control of the Division One relegation battle with reigning county champions Warwickshire.

Having resumed on 13-2, the visitors closed day three on 277-4, 300 runs ahead, to virtually assure themselves of avoiding defeat.

Captain Tom Abell led the way with an obdurate 87 from 173 balls.

George Bartlett then finished the day on a season's best 91 not out.

Tom Lammonby and Abell added just 55 runs in 36 overs in the morning session against some fine bowling, particularly from main Bears paceman Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Warwickshire's hopes of an early clatter of wickets for their two India internationals were thwarted by a pitch which blunted the pace of Mohammed Siraj and offered only very slow turn to Jayant Yadav.

At one stage, Hannon-Dalby and spinner Yadav shared six straight maidens, while Lammonby went 11 overs without scoring.

But, after helping to add 79 in 41 overs, Lammonby edged a lifter from Hannon-Dalby to Rob Yates at slip on 40.

Bartlett seamlessly settled in alongside his captain while Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes shuffled a bowling attack that plugged away nobly to ensure that runs at least never came quickly.

The fourth-wicket stand was worth 72 in 25 overs when Abell's 246-minute vigil ended when Danny Briggs turned a beauty on to his off stump.

But again home hopes were in vain when Lewis Goldsworthy added his application to the collectively diligence.

After going off for bad light, then coming back on for three overs at the end, Bartlett and Goldsworthy have so far shared a century stand worth 121.

