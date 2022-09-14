Somerset have never won the County Championship title

Somerset have advised the English and Wales Cricket Board that the current domestic schedule is "unacceptable".

The club's response to the playing programme comes after a board meeting to discuss the ECB's ongoing review into the men's game.

A smaller top division in the County Championship and fewer days of cricket are among the review's proposals.

Final recommendations are expected at the end of September with any changes agreed by all 18 counties.

Somerset say they "welcomed" the "overarching objective" of the review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, which aims to deliver sustained success to the England side and help them become the best in the world in all formats within five years.

They were also unanimous in agreement that, after the impact of the pandemic and the current "macro-economic" challenges, reform was necessary "to ensure the game is sustainable in the short, medium and long terms".

With each county set to continue playing 14 Championship matches in 2023 - whatever the final recommendations of the report - Somerset's board do not want a repeat of this summer's schedule at Taunton.

"The current domestic playing programme, which resulted in only four one-day matches being played in Taunton over 43 days in the height of summer this year, with 17 Somerset players unavailable, is unacceptable to the club, its members and the South West's cricketing public," a statement said. external-link

"Over a season, a diet of cricket across all formats which is satisfying for members, paying spectators and players is required."

Those games - in the One-Day Cup last month against Nottinghamshire, Durham, Middlesex and Sussex - all ended in defeat for Somerset, who won only one of their eight group matches having won the competition in 2019.

High-quality cricket can 'inspire' children

Director of cricket Andy Hurry had said the club were being "penalised" for producing quality players after losing eight key members of their squad to this year's Hundred, which was played alongside the 50-over format.

The club's board added it was "crucial the highest standard of men's and women's domestic cricket is available in the South West throughout the summer" to satisfy the "tremendous" demands of members and supporters and "to allow children to be inspired during school holidays and fall in love with cricket".

Other recommendations put to the ECB include establishing a "sustainable funding model" to allow non-Test venue clubs to "thrive" and continue to produce a pathway for talent to play county and international cricket.

The club say "ample time" is given to the counties to discuss any proposed changes with their members and supporters, as well as playing and support staff before anything is finalised.

The ECB was approached for comment by BBC Sport.