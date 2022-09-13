Jake Libby's century was the second of the season for Worcestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Sussex 220: Carson 58, Coles 54, Hudson-Prentice 51; Leach 4-37 Worcestershire 289-2: Libby 142*, Pollock 98; Carson 2-40 Worcestershire (5 pts) lead Sussex (1 pt) by 69 runs Scorecard

Jake Libby scored his second successive hundred against Sussex to put Worcestershire in a strong position after two days at the 1st Central County Ground.

The former Nottinghamshire player's undefeated 142 helped his side reach 289-2 - a lead of 69 - in the 50 overs possible at Hove between the showers before bad light ended play at 17:00.

Libby's 125 not out had guided Worcestershire to victory over Sussex in a fourth-innings run chase at New Road a year ago and this effort could be a match-defining performance too as they look for the victory that would keep their hopes of promotion in the County Championship alive.

It was his 12th first-class century, second of the season and third against Sussex - against them back in 2014 he became the first Nottinghamshire batsman for 68 years to score a hundred on debut.

It has been a composed and chanceless effort so far, and the 29-year-old got to his century by stylishly forcing Brad Currie off the back foot for successive boundaries through the covers.

Libby had added 195 for the first wicket with Ed Pollock, who agonisingly fell for 98 after hitting 16 fours and a six, and 54 with Azhar Ali for the second before Jack Haynes (14 not out) joined him in an unbroken partnership of 40.

Rain was never far away all day, though, with the floodlights on from the start, but umpires Nigel Llong and Hasan Adnan deserve every credit for playing as much as they did when light but persistent drizzle set in during the afternoon.

Apart from an lbw shout by Currie when Pollock was on 45, Worcestershire's openers made serene progress in the morning session against a Sussex seam attack, who could make little headway on a flat pitch.

Pollock took two boundaries in the last over before lunch off Faheem Ashraf to move to 98 but in the second over after the resumption he tried to cut off-spinner Jack Carson and wicketkeeper Oli Carter held the edge at the second attempt.

Carson struck again in his 13th over when he dismissed Azhar for 16 as the former Pakistan captain got in a tangle attempting a pull shot and the ball looped off his bat to Tom Clark at slip.

Carson, in his first match after a summer wrecked by knee and ankle injuries, was the pick of the attack despite the lack of assistance from the surface.

He and skipper Tom Haines, who bowled eight overs at a cost of only 11 runs, offered control but Sussex's seamers made little headway, while Fynn Hudson-Prentice is only allowed to bowl nine overs in each innings as part of his rehabilitation following a back injury.

There was a 90-minute rain break and when play resumed at 16:10 only six more overs were bowled before bad light forced the teams off.

Sussex will have a new ball available immediately on Wednesday but Worcestershire are in the driving seat.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.