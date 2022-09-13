LV= County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Glamorgan 214 (54.1 overs): C Cooke 52; Higgins 4-59, Murtagh 3-58 Middlesex 286-5 (81.3 overs): Stoneman 128, Simpson 72*; Harris 3-77 Middlesex (5 pts) lead Glamorgan (2 pts) by 72 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Scorecard

A commanding innings of 128 from Mark Stoneman put Middlesex in charge at 286-5, already 72 runs ahead of promotion rivals Glamorgan.

Stoneman shared a fifth-wicket stand of 134 with John Simpson (72 not out) to turn the game in the home side's favour.

Simpson and Ryan Higgins (35 not out) added a further 60 for the sixth wicket to turn the screw.

The second day was badly affected by a series of weather interruptions.

The floodlights were already in operation soon after the start, but that did not deter Stoneman and Simpson from accumulating runs steadily, despite some effective overs from Timm van der Gugten and James Harris.

Stoneman drove fluently, reaching his century off 179 balls and pushing on to his best score of the season including 15 fours and a six to reach 884 first-class runs for the season.

The 35-year-old former England opener was eventually caught behind off Ajaz Patel, the New Zealand spinner who again bowled tightly despite the lack of assistance from the pitch.

But that was the only wicket of the day, as rain fell either side of the lunch and tea intervals on a murky day, before returning just nine deliveries after the new ball was taken.

Middlesex opener Mark Stoneman:

"It's the kind of surface where you can't take anything for granted, three quality frontline seamers were certainly challenging our defence and beat the bat on numerous occasions, but you have to take your plays and misses then cash in when you get your scoring opportunities.

"It's a case of establishing as big a lead as possible and scoring as many batting points as possible to claw back the seven points we were behind Glamorgan and put ourselves in a position to win the game.

"No doubt about it, it's a massive game in this last block of three against a team above you, you want to get ahead of them going into the last two games, and we've had two good days

"Individual targets (like a thousand runs) won't mean a lot if we're not going up to division one, my job is to score the runs so we get promoted."

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales:.

"It was a frustrating day for the players and people who've come to watch, but we bowled really well in the first session and were unlucky not to pick up some wickets, though credit to Stoneman and Simpson.

"They're in front in the game, but we've got a new ball so we've got to try to bowl them out and then build a big score.

"Ajaz Patel has been great and fitted into the group really well as has (fellow new signing) Shubman Gill, but he's played on two pitches which haven't been been spinner-friendly. Hopefully in the last two games he'll have a pitch he'll enjoy."