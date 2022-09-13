Last updated on .From the section Counties

Warwickshire's Sam Hain reached 1,000 County Championship runs in a season for the first time

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Somerset 219: Gregory 60, Sajid Khan 53*; Siraj 5-82, Brookes 3-26 & 13-2: Siraj 1-1 Warwickshire 196: Hain 65; Brooks 4-40 Somerset (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 36 runs with eight wickets in hand Scorecard

Sam Hain hit 65 - and reached 1,000 first-class runs for the summer - to keep Warwickshire in the contest against Somerset at Edgbaston.

But a superb post-tea burst by Jack Brooks gave Somerset the edge over the Bears in an intense County Championship Division One relegation clash.

Defeat for either side would leave them in serious jeopardy of relegation.

But paceman Brooks took 4-40 to help Somerset earn a 23-run halfway lead before slipping to 13-2 by the close.

Although Lewis Gregory went without adding to his overnight 60, to earn India Test paceman Mohammed Siraj a fifth wicket, a 37-run last-wicket stand between Sajid Khan (53 not out) and Brooks took Somerset to a precious batting point on 219.

Somerset then took their momentum into the field, reducing Warwickshire to 22-3 by the 14th over, all three catches for keeper James Rew after Rob Yates edged Josh Davey's third ball and Gregory removed Alex Davies and Dom Sibley.

Hain and Will Rhodes steadied the innings with a stand of 73 in 29 overs before Rew's gloves closed on another catch, tickled down the leg side by Rhodes off Kasey Aldridge.

Hain and Jayant Yadav then added a further 46 either side of tea, but both fell in Brooks' blistering burst.

Jadav and Michael Burgess were both bowled through the gate by in-duckers, before Hain was adjudged lbw and Brookes edged to slip.

After Danny Briggs and Olly Hannon-Dalby had their furniture rearranged by Aldridge and Davey respectively, Somerset had a lead of 23 with eight overs left in the day.

But Siraj found Imam-ul-Haq's edge for the second time in the match when he was caught by Hain at second slip and Yadav turned one into nightwatchman Aldridge's stumps.

Warwickshire all-rounder Henry Brookes:

"We didn't get the runs we wanted to get but we fought back brilliantly in that last little session to get them two down.

"The Indian boys really showed their quality. Siraj ran in and bowled quick and showed his skills and Jay also bowled beautifully to nip another one out.

"They have both been brilliant around the team, It's always good to have some international talent around.

"It really boosts the squad and they are really good blokes as well. They bring a great cricket knowledge to the side.

Somerset fast bowler Jack Brooks:

"It is a cracker of a game. I'd like to think we are slightly ahead with the lead we have.

"That spell is a bit of a blur really. The ball had gone a little bit soft but we knew if we could just hold line and length and bowl stump to stump then it would be tough to score and we would create a few chances.

"I asked James Rew to stand up to the stumps because Sam Hain and Michael Burgess like to come down the pitch and it worked out well.

"When the ball is keeping low, and you bowl stump to stump, then it's really difficult for the batters. I'm glad to have got my finger out and contributed because I've been a little bit inconsistent. "

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.