England took a "huge amount of inspiration" from the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in their third Test victory over South Africa, says captain Ben Stokes.

Day two was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen on Thursday, before tributes were paid prior to play on Saturday.

England went on to win the Test by nine wickets for a 2-1 series victory.

Stokes said he will "never forget" the atmosphere at The Oval on Saturday.

The crowd fell silent as the players and umpires, all wearing black armbands, entered the field through a military guard of honour, before the official minute's silence was observed.

Singer Laura Wright performed the anthems, firstly of South Africa before God Save The King, followed by sustained applause from the crowd.

"I'll never forget walking down the steps out of the changing room to complete silence," said Stokes.

"We didn't know that was going to happen. The silence was deafening. It was incredible.

"You could see the upset but also the amount of respect everyone has for the Queen and her service to the country, and all around the world.

"I've never experienced anything like it before and it was seriously special to be part of it. To sing the anthem with the little change was special again. I will never forget that day."

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

After day one was washed out and the second day cancelled, play began on day three, with England completing a remarkable victory on Monday morning

Stokes said he told his team before the match started to "take a huge amount of inspiration" from what the Queen "did in her reign, to commit her life to the country".

He added: "We obviously do it to nowhere near the extent that she did, for 70 years.

"We walk out there and we represent this country, and we do it with a lot of pride and honour."