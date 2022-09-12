Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lewis Goldsworthy has made more than 50 appearances and scored over 1,500 runs for Somerset

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy has signed a contract extension to stay with the club until the end of 2024.

The 21-year-old, who has made more than 50 appearances and scored over 1,500 runs for the team, had only one year left on his current deal.

"I've loved my first three years at Somerset," Goldsworthy said external-link .

"My game has developed a lot in that time. That's a credit to the coaching team. Hopefully, I can repay everyone by helping us to win some silverware."

The right-handed batter and left-arm spinner - who came through the Cornish Player Pathway before joining Somerset's Academy in 2016 - made his professional debut in Somerset's T20 Blast win over Glamorgan in 2020, scoring 38 not out and taking two wickets.

He has been a regular for the club in all three formats of the game ever since.

"This extension is not only a reflection of what Lewis has achieved to this point, but also our belief in his ability to positively influence games and results," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said.

"We are excited to see the next chapter of his cricketing journey unfold, and we are relishing the opportunity to continue to work with him over the next few years."