Durham head coach James Franklin has been given permission to leave earlier than planned to pursue an opportunity overseas, the club have said. external-link

The 41-year-old was due to leave his post at the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Franklin has been with the county since 2019 and guided them to the 2021 One-Day Cup final during his time there.

His assistant Neil Killeen and other backroom staff will assume coaching duties for the rest of the season.

"It has been a privilege to work with my fellow support staff and a great group of players," former New Zealand all-rounder Franklin said after his exit was initially announced.

"The time is now right for me to explore other opportunities to develop my coaching career."

During Franklin's three years as coach at Durham, Alex Lees, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse have all made their England debuts.