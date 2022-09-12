Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sol Budinger made his highest List A score of 89 against Gloucestershire last month

Leicestershire have signed batter Sol Budinger from Nottinghamshire.

The 23-year-old will play for the club on loan for the rest of this season before taking up a two-year contract.

Left-hander Budinger scored 358 runs for Notts in this season's One-Day Cup, including three half-centuries, and also played four T20 games.

He scored 151 against Leicestershire in a Second XI Championship game in May, but never appeared in red-ball cricket for the Notts first team.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said: "He boasts a strong skillset, and we were incredibly impressed by both his hunger to improve and his determination to flourish across all three formats."

Notts head coach Peter Moores commented: "It's always sad to see a player of his potential move on, though we also understand his desire to play more first-team cricket."