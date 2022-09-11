Close menu

Lewis McManus: Northamptonshire wicketkeeper to miss end of season with injury

Lewis McManus
Lewis McManus joined Northants from Hampshire in March, initially on loan

Northamptonshire wicketkeeper Lewis McManus will not play again this season because of a broken finger.

The 27-year-old, who agreed a four-year deal with the club last month, has had an operation to repair the damage.

He suffered the injury in their final One-Day Cup group game against Derbyshire on 23 August.

Northamptonshire start a Championship game against Surrey on Monday and are then away to Somerset next week before ending the season at home to Essex.

