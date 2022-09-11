Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lewis McManus joined Northants from Hampshire in March, initially on loan

Northamptonshire wicketkeeper Lewis McManus will not play again this season because of a broken finger.

The 27-year-old, who agreed a four-year deal with the club last month, has had an operation to repair the damage.

He suffered the injury in their final One-Day Cup group game against Derbyshire on 23 August.

Northamptonshire start a Championship game against Surrey on Monday and are then away to Somerset next week before ending the season at home to Essex.