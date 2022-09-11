Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Faheem Ashraf has taken 148 wickets and scored more than 2,000 runs in first-class cricket

Sussex have signed Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the remainder of the 2022 county season.

The 28-year-old will make his debut in the home Championship game against Worcestershire, starting on Monday.

And Ashraf will also be available for the trip to Durham and fixture against Glamorgan at Hove which follow.

He has played 14 Tests for Pakistan, the most recent against Australia in March, taking 24 wickets and scoring 636 runs, including four fifties.

Ashraf has also appeared in 31 one-dayers and 42 T20 internationals.

"I am looking forward to playing four-day cricket here in England and I will give 100% for Sussex, and hope they enjoy my performances," he said.