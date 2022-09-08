Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Day two of the third Test was cancelled after the first day was washed out

England's deciding Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval will resume as scheduled on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Saturday will remain day three of a five-day Test, with the match not able to be extended to Tuesday.

After day one was entirely washed out, day two of the third Test on Friday was cancelled as a mark of respect after the death of the Queen, aged 96.

England women's first Twenty20 against India will also go ahead on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that all cricket will resume, including domestic and recreational fixtures.

The ECB held discussions with Cricket South Africa about extending the Test to Tuesday.

However, the South Africa players have to fly home as scheduled on Tuesday in order to spend a few days at home before heading on tour to India and Australia.

The remaining days are still set to begin at 11:00 BST, with 98 overs scheduled for each day because of the time lost due to rain. The follow-on has also been reduced to 150 runs because of the washout on day one.

A minute's silence will be observed before each match, followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands to pay respect to the Queen.

Fancy dress will not be permitted in the ground across the three days.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday after reigning for 70 years.

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and professional Scottish football has been postponed this weekend.

The government's national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision to individual sports.

The decision to allow cricket to resume was made after consultation between the ECB and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

England women to face India

England's women will join the men in being one of the first international fixtures to take place since the Queen's death when they play India in the first T20 at the Seat Unique Riverside in Durham, starting at 19:00.

It is the first game England have played since their defeat by India in the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games in August.

Captain Heather Knight is out of the series having had a hip operation, fast bowler Katherine Brunt has been rested and stand-in captain Nat Sciver has withdrawn because of "emotional fatigue".

England and India will play three T20s and three one-day internationals in September, which will be coach Lisa Keightley's last series in charge.