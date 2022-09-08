Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Virat Kohli was India captain in all three formats the last time he hit a century

Asia Cup, Dubai International Cricket Stadium India 212-2 (20 overs): Kohli 122* (61 balls), Rahul 62 (41); Fareed 2-57 Afghanistan 111-8 (20 overs): Ibrahim 64* (59); Bhuvneshwar 5-4 India won by 101 runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli scored his first century in 1,021 days in India's Asia Cup victory over Afghanistan in Dubai.

The 33-year-old, who last hit a century in a Test against Bangladesh on 23 November 2019, made an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls as already-eliminated India made 212-2 from their 20 overs.

Afghanistan made only 111-8 in reply, losing by 101 runs, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar took five wickets for four runs.

Kohli hit 12 fours and six sixes in his first Twenty20 international ton.

Since his last century, he has averaged 27.25 in Tests, 35.82 in one-day internationals and 50.60 in T20 internationals.

The former India captain also made 341 runs in the 2022 Indian Premier League, at an average of 22.73.

He has hit five IPL centuries, including four in 2016, in 223 games.

KL Rahul, captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, made 62 off 41 balls, while left-arm seamer Fareed Ahmad claimed both wickets.

Afghanistan were 9-4 and 21-6 in response, but Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 64 helped them avoid being bowled out.

Kohli's 122 surpasses Rohit's previous mark of 118 for the highest individual score by an India batter in men's T20 internationals.

Neither India nor Afghanistan can qualify for the final, which will be contested by Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday.