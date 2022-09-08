Nat Sciver made her maiden Test century in June

Stand-in England captain Nat Sciver has withdrawn from the series against India to "focus on her mental health".

The 30-year-old all-rounder was due to lead England in three T20s and three one-day internationals in the absence of the injured Heather Knight.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will instead lead the side in the T20s, which begin in Durham on Saturday.

"I've played a lot of cricket over the last nine months and I am very emotionally fatigued," said Sciver.

"Elite sport demands a lot and for the moment I'm not able to perform without compromising my own wellbeing, so I need to take some time away from cricket in order to focus on myself.

"It's the right decision for me and it's the right decision for the team."

England women's director of cricket Jonathan Finch said: "We fully support Nat and her decision to step away from this series. Cricket is important, but it is wholly insignificant in the context of an individual's health and happiness.

"The welfare of our players and staff is always our number one priority and we will support Nat throughout this period."

Sciver, one of the world's premier all-rounders, made her England debut in 2013. She scored a century in a losing effort in the World Cup final against Australia in April then a maiden Test ton in the drawn match against South Africa in June.

She led England in the Commonwealth Games, where the hosts missed out on a medal after losing the semi-final against India and bronze medal play-off to New Zealand.

Her Trent Rockets reached the eliminator of The Hundred, with Sciver at the crease when 24 were needed from the final over. Though she hit three consecutive sixes, she could not get the four required from the final ball and the Rockets lost by two runs to Southern Brave.

Without Sciver, Knight and resting fast bowler Katherine Brunt - Sciver's wife - England will take an inexperienced squad into the series against India, the Commonwealth Games runners-up.