Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Cooke was the fourth highest scoring batsmen and leading wicket taker in the 2021 One-Day Cup competition

Glamorgan are to release five players with a total of 240 appearances between them, including four who featured in their 2021 One-Day Cup trophy success.

Lukas Carey, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke and James Weighell will all leave the club at the end of the 2022 season.

All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith has been part of the first-team squad for 10 seasons but has been severely affected by injuries.

Glamorgan have had a larger than average county squad for several years.

Carmarthen-born seamer Carey, 25, has the most senior games of the departing players, with 70 appearances since 2016 including 87 wickets in 33 first-class games.

Despite his wicket-taking promise, fitness problems have meant no senior call-ups in 2022.

Scotland international Smith, 28, has been a first-choice limited-overs player at times, registering Glamorgan's most economical T20 figures of four for six, but has been unable to string together consistent action, making just one appearance in 2022.

Cullen, from Western Australia, came through the Cardiff MCCU system and has an impressive one-day average of 35, hitting 80 not out in the win over Kent in August.

But his status as Glamorgan's reserve wicket-keeper behind Chris Cooke has limited his chances, and England under-19 international Alex Horton is expected to be next in line with the gloves.

All-rounder Joe Cooke was the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 One-Day Cup with 20 victims after a switch of role from Championship opening bat.

But the environmental campaigner, who spoke at the Glasgow COP summit, has been unable to repeat his playing success.

Former Durham all-rounder James Weighell has featured in all three formats as a seam bowler and hard-hitting lower-order batsman, without being able to retain a regular place.

"There are always tough decisions to be made when planning for the future," said Glamorgan director cricket Mark Wallace.

"All the players leaving have made significant contributions to the club, and I would like to thank them for their commitment. Everyone at the club wishes them the best for their future endeavours."

Glamorgan are expected to announce new contracts for several other members of their first-team squad, plus at least one new signing, while Michael Hogan will also depart at the end of the season.

The club is in negotiations with South Africa's Colin Ingram to return alongside Australian pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser as the overseas contingent for most of 2023.