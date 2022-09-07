India's Shubman Gill has signed for Glamorgan for four Championship matches to replace Colin Ingram

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three): Worcestershire 454-9 dec: Roderick 172*, Leach 87, Barnard 75; van der Gugten 4-81 Glamorgan 241-8 (75.2 overs): Gill 92, Byrom 67; Pennington 3-62, Gibbon 3-65 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (5 pts) by 213 runs with two wickets standing Scorecard

Worcestershire kept themselves in with a chance of victory as they reduced Glamorgan to 241-8 on a weather-hit third day.

India batter Shubman Gill showed his class with a chanceless innings of 92 on his county debut.

But Worcestershire's four seamers bowled tightly throughout to keep their side on top, with three wickets each for Dillon Pennington and Ben Gibbon.

Glamorgan need another 64 runs to avoid the follow-on.

They will hope for further assistance from the elements to save the game and go second in Division Two.

Worcestershire, bidding to keep alive their outside promotion hopes, enjoyed a profitable first session as they claimed three wickets in 24 overs to leave Glamorgan on the back foot despite favourable batting conditions.

Night-watchman Timm van der Gugten did a solid job with 18 before Joe Leach had him caught behind.

Then a speedy delivery from Pennington bowled the in-form Sam Northeast for 10 with Kiran Carlson edging the next delivery to slip.

Punjab batter Gill, 22, could not prevent the run-rate dropping dramatically but reached a calm maiden half-century off 87 balls before rain wiped out the afternoon session.

The visitors kept up the pressure in the evening session as Billy Root was judged lbw to Gibbon (3-65) for 15, but Gill looked set for a century in an elegant knock, never looking in difficulty before Ed Barnard won a leg-before decision.

A period of bad light held up Worcestershire, before Chris Cooke and James Harris tried to block their way through a tricky late 30-minute spell only for Pennington (3-62) to rip one through Harris's defences in the last over.

Glamorgan's India batter Shubman Gill told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a great experience for me to come and play county cricket, and to be able to spend some time in the middle always feels good.

"The conditions are different with the rain when you stop and you start again, that's part of the experience, different from when you play in India and that's what I'm here for.

"We should be able to give them good competition in terms of saving the match, our first target is 250 for the (bonus) point but if they gave us the follow-on, I think we'd be able to save the match.

"The tough part (of getting UK experience) was to find a window, India A are playing New Zealand A right now but I talked to our coach and selectors (to ask) if they could allow me to come here and play, so it was their decision as well for me to experience some English conditions."

Worcestershire bowling coach Alan Richardson told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was a long day for just 50 overs, we didn't think we'd be on for anywhere near that but it helped us because we could rest up and go again.

"it would be nice to get a full day and see what happens, difficult to take 12 wickets in a day out there, but we have to believe that if we create enough pressure and get Glamorgan far enough behind the game, you never know.

"We took six for 130 in nearly 50 overs which was a magnificent effort. We have to have that belief that if we bowl well again, we can at least give ourselves a chance."