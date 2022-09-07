Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hales scored 259 runs for Trent Rockets in The Hundred this summer

Alex Hales has been called up by England for the first time since 2019 as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow in their Twenty20 World Cup squad.

The 33-year-old has not played for England since being dropped from the 50-over World Cup squad in March 2019 because of an "off-field incident".

Bairstow was ruled out of the squad after sustaining a possible broken left leg while playing golf last week.

Hales has also been added to the T20 squad for September's tour of Pakistan.

England announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, which gets under way on 16 October and runs until 13 November, last week along with the squad for the seven-match series in Pakistan, starting on 20 September.

Speaking in February 2020, then-England captain Eoin Morgan said "there was a breakdown in trust between Hales and the team" and "a considerable amount of time was needed to regain that trust".

He had previously been suspended over his part in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

Nottinghamshire batsman Hales, who has scored 1,644 runs in 60 T20 internationals, has impressed with lots of runs for his county and said "the last three years have probably been the best I've played in T20 cricket".

In May, England's director of men's cricket Rob Key said Hales had "done his time".

England squad for the Men's T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

England squad for T20 series in Pakistan: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.