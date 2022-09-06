Feroze Khushi went past his previous first-class best of 66

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two): Essex 573: Khushi 164, Critchley 90; Bell-Drummond 3-37 Kent 74-4: S Cook 2-14, Porter 2-30 Kent (2 pts) trail Essex (5 pts) by 499 runs Scorecard

Feroze Khushi's 164 was the highlight of the second day in the County Championship at Canterbury, where Essex posted 573 before reducing Kent to 74-4 in reply.

Khushi's maiden first-class century came from 228 balls and included two sixes and 18 fours, while Matt Critchley made 90 and Ben Allison 53.

Sam Cook and Jamie Porter then claimed 2-14 and 2-30 respectively against a Kent side already hindered by injuries to captain Sam Billings and Matt Milnes.

Jack Leaning and Jordan Cox were the not out batsmen on 19 and one when the umpires brought the players off for bad light with six overs remaining.

Play began in autumnal conditions at the Spitfire Ground and although Khushi hit the first ball of the day, from Grant Stewart, through mid-wicket for four to bring up his half-century, a soporific hour ensued.

The contest spluttered to life when Daniel Bell-Drummond, bowling because Milnes was struggling with a back issue, had Critchley caught behind by Ollie Robinson, who was keeping wicket because Billings suffered a groin injury on day one.

The possibly under-used Bell-Drummond then removed Adam Rossington, caught at cow corner by substitute fielder Hamid Qadri for six, and Harry Podmore had Shane Snater caught by Matt Quinn for 11, but the torpor returned as Essex advanced slowly to 408-7 at lunch.

Khushi reached three figures 40 minutes after the restart, cutting Joe Denly to backward point and leaping in the air as he completed the single, before removing his helmet and kissing the St. Lawrence wicket.

As Essex went through the gears, Allison reached 50 with a straight driven four off the same bowler but after passing his previous highest first-class score of 52, he was bowled middle stump by Denly.

Khushi took Essex past 500 by hitting Denly back over his head for six and rapidly put on 69 for the ninth wicket with Cook, who made 38 before he holed out to Denly and was caught on the boundary by another substitute, Joey Evison.

The innings finally came to an end when Khushi miscued a drive off Podmore and was caught by Leaning, who held the catch despite a collision with the inrushing Stewart.

Kent's reply began with a questionable hook shot by Robinson that just eluded two fielders but Ben Compton had made just two when Porter bowled him behind his legs, sending his leg stump flying.

Robinson then cracked Porter to Allison at point and was out for 14, and Bell-Drummond fell to a smart one-handed catch by wicketkeeper Rossington off Cook for 18.

Denly hung around for 45 balls before Cook had him caught behind for 11 but play was abandoned officially at 17:27 BST, to the audible relief of the home supporters.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.