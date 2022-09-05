Last updated on .From the section Counties

Luke Fletcher's four scalps took his tally of first-class wickets for Nottinghamshire to 435

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 201: Montgomery 43; Wright 3-26, Barnes 3-32 & 15-0 (2 overs) Leicestershire 93: Evans 50*; Fletcher 4-23, Hutton 3-32 Notts (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (3 pts) by 123 runs Scorecard

Leaders Nottinghamshire are in a strong position with a lead of 123 after 20 wickets fell on day one of the County Championship Division Two match with bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire.

On a difficult batting surface, Notts were bowled out for 201, losing their last eight wickets for 118 as they collapsed from 83-2 just after lunch, Chris Wright and Ed Barnes taking three wickets each.

Matthew Montgomery, in for Ben Duckett after the left-hander was added to England's third Test squad, top scored for the home side with 43 after being dropped on one - one of three slip catches put down in the innings, all by Rishi Patel, who held two others.

But Leicestershire found conditions no more to their liking, being dismissed for just 93 in reply.

Luke Fletcher took 4-23, backed by Brett Hutton (3-32) as Notts made light of the absence of their Australian quick James Pattinson, who was granted an early release from his contract last week.

Opener Sam Evans was the only Foxes batter to make double figures, making more than half his side's score as he carried his bat for exactly 50.

Nottinghamshire then reached 15 without loss in their second innings in two overs before the close.

Leicestershire were without key all-rounder Wiaan Mulder - picked as cover for England's opponents South Africa - and England under-19 leg spinner Rehan Ahmed, who is injured.

They left out all-rounder Ben Mike after his decision to join Yorkshire at the end of the season in favour of 26-year-old left-arm seamer Michael Finan - signed on a two-year contract last month despite never having played a senior match.

