Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings is the first player to make centuries in four successive Roses innings

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Lancashire 272-8: Jennings 119, Wells 84; Hill 6-26 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Lancashire 2 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings made history with the bat before a brilliant spell of bowling from Yorkshire's George Hill made for a fascinating first day of the Roses match.

Jennings hit 119 as he become the first batter to score four hundreds in four consecutive innings in this famous fixture, as he put on 180 for the first wicket with Luke Wells, who made 84.

But Jennings' dismissal sparked a Lancashire collapse as Hill took the first five-wicket haul of his career.

Hill finished with 6-26 off 16 overs, including a spell of 5-5 as Lancashire slumped from 231-1 to 251-6 as they eventually limped to 272-8 at the close.

It was incredible how ball dominated bat in the final session as for the first two sessions, the Red Rose made serene progress after captain Dane Vilas had won the toss.

Starting this game 34 points behind leaders Surrey, Lancashire know they must realistically win all three remaining games if they are to overhaul the South London side and Hampshire to win the title.

That meant putting a big score on the board and it was a surprise when Wells was out just before tea when a century had appeared his for the taking when he was caught in the deep off Hill.

But there was no stopping Jennings. He brought up his century off 220 balls to become the first player in this fixture to hit centuries in four straight innings, surpassing Lancashire duo Herbert Sutcliffe and Geoff Pullar, who had both recorded three in a row.

After previous scores of 238, 132 and 114 in Roses innings and a career-best 318 against Somerset in July, Yorkshire must have feared the worst as the opener was just starting to motor before Hill produced the ball of the day to clip the batter's off-stump.

The Yorkshire opening batter, only thrown the ball as sixth choice by new White Rose skipper Jonny Tattersall, was then inspired in bowling from the James Anderson end.

He ripped through the middle-order with Tom Kohler-Cadmore taking three catches at slip as Hill found the ideal line and length under cloudy skies and with the floodlights on.

When George Balderson was the sixth man to go, Hill had bowled a spell of 5-5 in 41 balls, including a double wicket-maiden.

Ben Coad then took two wickets in successive balls just before the close as the visitors ended the day in the ascendancy, with Lancashire's hopes of a big first innings score and a maximum batting five points all but over.

However, they will hope to hit back on day two to regain control of this match and try to put pressure on the two counties above them in the race for the title.