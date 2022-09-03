Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former all-rounder James Franklin played 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20 internationals for New Zealand

James Franklin will leave his post as Durham head coach when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Franklin has been with the county since 2019 and guided them to the 2021 One-Day Cup final.

"It has been a privilege to work with my fellow support staff and a great group of players," said the former New Zealand all-rounder.

He was spoken to by the club back in April over historical bullying allegations from 2011.

They were made by Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal concerning their time playing together at Mumbai in the IPL.

During Franklin's three years as coach at Durham, Alex Lees, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse have all made their England debuts.