Clare Connor, who played more than 100 times for England, was named MCC president in October last year

Former England captain Clare Connor says she will not be applying for the job as England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive on a permanent basis.

Connor has been in the role on an interim basis since June after Tom Harrison stepped down amid a turbulent period for English cricket.

Harrison was appointed in 2014 and oversaw the introduction of The Hundred, which started last year.

"I've actually decided not to apply for it," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I let the board and my colleagues on the leadership team know this week. It's been an incredible honour to do it for these three months so far and I'll obviously be as devoted as I can be in the interim role for as long as I'm needed.

"I actually thought this would be my next leadership step in cricket but the timing doesn't feel quite right for me personally or professionally. I hope that doesn't mean it's not a possibility one day.

"We're at a very important crossroads in the sport and actually by not going for the CEO role I think I can make a more meaningful impact in our drive to become the fully inclusive sport we need to be and I'll remain very committed to that."

Connor is also managing director of women's cricket and chair of the the ICC Women's Cricket Committee.

England men's cricket underwent an extensive overhaul earlier this year after the heavy Ashes defeat in Australia over the winter.

Brendon McCullum took over as men's Test coach, with Ben Stokes replacing Joe Root as Test captain and Rob Key appointed managing director.

Former Surrey chairman Richard Thompson began his new role as ECB chair this week following the departure of Ian Watmore in October.

In 2017, Harrison oversaw the signing of a £1.1bn TV rights deal with Sky Sports and the BBC that runs until 2024, and England also won both 50-over World Cups during his term - the women in 2017, and the men in 2019.

But the introduction of The Hundred has been contentious, with some questioning its impact external-link on the wider game and domestic schedule.

Harrison also spoke in front of MPs at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee amid the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal which engulfed English cricket in November.

During his testimony, Harrison said the ECB was "fit for purpose" but apologised to those who had suffered abuse and said "we know we may have let you down".

In 2020, the ECB cut 62 jobs as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harrison was heavily criticised the following year when it was reported he and a group of senior executives were to share £2.1m in bonuses.