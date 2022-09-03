Close menu

Men's Hundred final: Trent Rockets beat Manchester Originals in low-scoring thriller

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments190

Men's Hundred final, Lord's
Manchester Originals 120-9 (100 balls): Turner 26 (13); Cook 4-18, Patel 3-23
Trent Rockets 121-8 (98 balls): Malan 19, Kohler-Cadmore 18; Little 2-18
Trent Rockets won by two wickets
Scorecard; Match centre

Trent Rockets were crowned men's Hundred champions after beating Manchester Originals by two wickets in a thrilling, nailbiting final at Lord's.

Chasing just 121 to win, the Rockets struggled and needed 11 from the final five balls.

But in a rip-roaring finale, captain Lewis Gregory fired his side over the line by whipping Richard Gleeson for a stunning six and following with a four and a single to seal a win with two balls to spare.

As the ball reached the boundary, the Rockets players stormed on to the field and mobbed Gregory as a capacity Lord's crowd roared.

"What a place to play," Gregory said. "To win a final here is amazing and the crowd have been fantastic tonight and throughout the whole competition."

The momentum swung from one side to the other in the closing stages with the Originals on course for an unlikely victory before the final set. They had struggled to 120-9 from their 100 balls.

The win means the Rockets join Oval Invincibles women, who beat Southern Brave to defend their title earlier in the day, as champions of The Hundred in 2022.

Gregory delivers in dramatic finale

After hitting the winning run, Gregory roared in delight. His batting partner Luke Wood tossed his bat high into the night's sky in celebration.

The Originals were probably favourites as Gleeson stood at the top of his mark but his full ball was brilliantly sent into the stands by Gregory - the 30-year-old all-rounder who has played 12 times for England.

"Under pressure that was an outstanding shot," former England bowler Steven Finn said on BBC commentary.

"He has hit that so clean. To maintain his focus, hold his shape and time the ball to the boundary was an unbelievable piece of composure."

The six sent the supposedly neutral crowd wild. From there the game felt like the Rockets' and a poor ball from Gleeson was clipped away to make the result certain.

The men's tournament has drifted for much of the Hundred this year with many one-sided games but a tricky pitch provided a low-scoring thriller to remember.

Cook impresses with the ball

The surface made scoring more difficult than expected and as a result this was a final of canny bowling rather than towering six-hitting.

The Match Hero award went to Rockets' bowler Sam Cook who took four wickets for just 18 runs in an impressive team display.

The Rockets attack does not feature the biggest names, especially now overseas spinners Rashid Khan and Tabraiz Shamsi have left the tournament for other commitments, but their group of experienced, dependable bowlers delivered, representing on the big stage the English county system which has produced these players.

Cook, a 25-year-old uncapped seamer who has learned his trade with Essex in county cricket, dismissed Originals captain Laurie Evans and number three Wayne Madsen at the start and returned at the end with two pinpoint yorkers.

In between 37-year-old spinner Samit Patel, who played the last of his 60 games for England in 2015, took three wickets and was on a hat-trick at one stage.

The Rockets' batters made hard work of the chase but the efforts of the bowlers should not be forgotten amid Gregory's heroics.

Originals fall agonisingly short

The Originals came into the final as the form team on the back of six successive wins.

After disappointing with the bat, their bowlers restricted scoring and took regular wickets throughout the Rockets chase, including the big scalps of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan for eight and 19 respectively.

The Originals visibly grew in confidence as the pendulum swung and held their catches under pressure.

Perhaps crucially they failed to bowl their deliveries in the allotted time and as a result were punished by having to bring an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle.

That said, no fielder would have been able to stop Gregory's six and Evans was impressively gracious in defeat.

"You've got to hand it to the Trent Rockets, they played the better cricket throughout," he told BBC Two.

"I think we misread the pitch early on. I think all the way through we lost too many wickets and they bowled well. We just didn't get over the line today."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

190 comments

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 22:22

    I gave The Hundred a second chance this year, and I've concluded...its pure trash. I've never seen a sport so dumbed down before it's baffling, and the broadcast was unwatchable! Non stop chit chat, ugly graphics, clunky editing, no sense of pace, guests invited to commentate who are distracting, the list goes on! Cricket is a fascinating sport, not a party!!! Plus all the overseas players left!

    • Reply posted by Keith Fenton, today at 22:31

      Keith Fenton replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 22:24

    The best thing about the 100is making you realise the 20/20 is much better. BBC it’s only ever mentioned by the BBC!

    • Reply posted by Shaun, today at 22:27

      Shaun replied:
      It's because they have the TV rights , no one else gives a toss

  • Comment posted by Dodgy, today at 22:16

    How can a vanity project designed to encourage greater participation have my nearest team 3+ hrs away and in another country.

    Time to kill this delusion.

    • Reply posted by geoffrey plow, today at 22:27

      geoffrey plow replied:
      This competition does not widen access, as has been claimed.

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 22:19

    Thank the lord above it’s finished

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:26

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "I hate the Hundred, but I make sure to follow the results and immediately comment on all the HYS articles to let people know that I definitely don't care about it."

  • Comment posted by Achilles , today at 22:15

    This compromised, dumbed-down version of cricket is a disgrace to our beautiful game.

    • Reply posted by gundwani, today at 22:25

      gundwani replied:
      You should have watched it, amazing finish.

  • Comment posted by TPB, today at 22:26

    It’s the Hundred. No one will remember on Monday who won. No-one cares about this tournament. Bring back the counties!

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 22:30

      Nick replied:
      No one remembers who won those either…

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 22:16

    BBC viewing figures down 20%, only a handful of sell outs (despite all the advantages given to the competition) and only a few close finishes. No wonder so many overseas players left before the knockout stages. Sky absolutely silent on their viewing figures, but have been offering free streams of the men's games so I guess that says it all. Is it a busted flush already after losing £15mill in '21?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:27

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "I don't care about the Hundred, but I scrutinise viewing and revenue figures so I can write needy comments within minutes of the comment section going live."

  • Comment posted by geoffrey plow, today at 22:26

    I quote from this very website: 'The Rockets attack does not feature the biggest names [...] but their group of experienced, dependable bowlers delivered, representing on the big stage the English county system which has produced these players.' Brilliant: let the same players turn out for their counties then. Advertise the resulting competition with as much pizzazz as the Hundred.

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 22:42

      boating-voter replied:
      What breathtaking neck, to say how these players were developed by the county system that ECB has so cynically spat on.

      This farcical circus exists only because ECB has pillaged the Counties - without shame, apology or remorse - for its most marketable players.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 22:16

    No one cares. Period…

    • Reply posted by david, today at 22:19

      david replied:
      You obviously do, otherwise why read the article and then comment. Period.

  • Comment posted by TPB, today at 22:29

    Good to see the BBC allowing comment on this terrible tournament for once.

    • Reply posted by Tycho, today at 22:55

      Tycho replied:
      Yes, for some reason they stopped comments on The Hundred a while back.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 22:23

    Looked a bit like a game between two pub sides to me. Never seen so many beer guts on a field.

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 22:43

      spinkbottle replied:
      Did you watch the men's final after though?

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 22:22

    Zzzz.

    Now back to some proper cricket. I hope the BBC push that as much as this rubbish. It's not all about how many 6's you hit!!! Or favourite snack.

    • Reply posted by Thomaslord1, today at 22:27

      Thomaslord1 replied:
      Trouble is the BBC don’t show or promote any proper cricket! Not for 20 years!

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 22:11

    No one cares.

    • Reply posted by Fred, today at 22:14

      Fred replied:
      You did. Well enough to click and type

  • Comment posted by Shaun, today at 22:26

    If Disney made cricket
    What next 5 minute a side Premier League games for short on concentration ?

    • Reply posted by RosieRedknapp, today at 22:33

      RosieRedknapp replied:
      I do laugh at the parents that get quoted saying "my kids now understand cricket".

      If they bothered to teach them how to use two hands to count rather than one then they would have understood it without this tosh!

  • Comment posted by Keeping My Head Up, today at 22:44

    Absolute trash. Test cricket is the real deal

  • Comment posted by gooptah, today at 22:24

    very questionable gamesmanship from PSALT-whose laughing now then Phil ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:25

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Mind the windows Tino. Freddie Flintoff at his best

  • Comment posted by pip, today at 22:15

    Thank goodness that's over. Can we have our cricket back now please?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You mean those test matches that last three days. No thanks

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

    Great to see the mens team congratulate womens team at the end of the final. Fantastic camaraderie amongst the Oval Invincibles players

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 22:41

    1) World's best overseas players run off to play in the CPL (20/20) before the end of the H
    2) Lords isn't full for the "Finals Day"
    3) At the end of a 'set' of 5, the umpire shouts "over!"

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 22:18

    When the bowler starts his run-up, the ball is in play. The field cannot change before the ball is received by the batter. Nor can the batter be distracted from receiving the ball by fielders talking/shouting in an attempt to distract him. If this happens, either umpire can call dead ball and take necessary action. Salt was not reprimanded for swearing, but for distracting the batter.

    • Reply posted by Justmyview, today at 22:22

      Justmyview replied:
      This is why we need an umpire in the commentary box, so commentators as well as public can be informed.

      Also, we need the back-foot ‘no-ball’ law to be applied as there are numerous oversights with this one.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport