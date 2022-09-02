Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred Final Venue: Lord's Date: Saturday, 3 September Time: 15:00 BST (women's), 18:30 BST (men's) Coverage: Both matches live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online. Radio commentary of both matches, plus live text, clips and analysis on BBC Sport website

A box office rematch and an intriguing tussle - The Hundred 2022 reaches its conclusion on Saturday.

All eyes will be on Lord's, cricket's most famous ground, when Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles meet in the women's final before Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals play for the right to become the second men's Hundred champions.

It all gets under way at 15:00 BST, with both matches live on BBC Two, and there'll also be a musical performance from Bastille.

Here's everything you need to know.

Brave out for revenge

The women's final is a repeat of last year's inaugural showpiece with defending champions Invincibles facing the Brave.

Unlike 12 months ago, Brave had to come through the eliminator on Friday in what turned into a nerve-shredding finish against Trent Rockets.

The Brave were comfortable with the Rockets needing 22 from the last four balls before England international Nat Sciver launched a stunning attack with three sixes in a row only to fall short on the final ball, much to the relief of the Brave.

"Those wins are the most special and we have had three or four," said their Australia international all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who bowled the final 10 balls of the eliminator.

"We know we can win from any position and that gives us a lot of confidence going into the final."

Brave, whose star-studded team is built around their fearsome top four batters Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley and McGrath, plus the tournament's leading wicket-taker in spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, were the dominant side last year before putting in their worst performance in the final as the Invincibles won by 48 runs.

"I can see how much last year hurt them," McGrath said of her team-mates. "I wouldn't say it has been talked about but I can see how much drive there has been."

The Invincibles qualified directly for the final after finishing top in the group stage, despite losing to the Brave earlier in the tournament.

They have batters Suzie Bates and Lauren Winfield-Hill, the second and fourth highest run-scorers in the tournament, plus 18-year-old superstar Alice Capsey.

"I think the Oval are going to win," England captain Heather Knight said. "For Southern Brave, it's going to be a long one playing today and then traveling to London."

Can in-form Originals upset Rockets?

The men's final follows from 18:30 and is a tantalising match-up between table-toppers Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals, who have turned the formbook to win six games on the spin and reach the final.

After losing their first three games, the Originals have also had to deal with the loss of captain Jos Buttler to injury and overseas players Andre Russell and Sean Abbott, who have departed for other franchise and international commitments respectively.

"We scrapped meetings," batter Tristan Stubbs said. "[Since] We are six from six. It has worked out nicely!"

In Buttler's absence, Laurie Evans has taken over as skipper and in Friday's eliminator against London Spirit, which followed a last-gasp win over Oval Invincibles just to reach that stage, he smashed 72 from 34 balls.

Evans forms a fearsome Originals opening partnership with England international Phil Salt. Also watch out for 'Tall Paul Walter', a 6ft 7ins all-rounder.

"The last six or seven games have been eliminators [for us]," batter Tom Lammonby said after Friday's win. "We can use that to our advantage."

The Rockets also have a destructive opening pair in Dawid Malan and Alex Hales, two England international batters.

Malan is the men's tournament's leading run-scorer and hit 98 not out against the Originals in a Rockets win earlier in the competition.

But the Rockets, the best men's team so far, will be without their overseas spinner Rashid Khan, and his impressive replacement Tabraiz Shamsi, because both have now left the competition.

Bastille, BBC coverage and everything else you need to know

Both finals are live on Saturday with cricket taking place from 14:30 BST on BBC Two into the late evening.

The day at Lord's will also include a performance from Brit Award winners Bastille.

There will also be extensive coverage of Finals Day on the BBC Sport website and app, plus commentary of both games on BBC radio.

The weather forecast looks good so there should be no need for Sunday's reserve day.