Bowler Khan made his Test match debut for Pakistan in April 2021

Somerset have signed Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan for the remainder of the County Championship season.

The right-handed bowler has played in seven Test matches for his country, claiming 22 international wickets.

Khan has played a total of 49 first-class matches, taking 190 wickets at an average of 26.95.

"I know that in recent years Babar Azam and Azhar Ali have enjoyed their time at Somerset," Khan told the club website.

"I am looking forward to playing alongside Imam-ul-Haq [Pakistan batter] again.

"I hope that I can contribute to Somerset winning the last four County Championship games of the season."

Somerset next face West Country rivals Gloucestershire at home, beginning on 5 September, with the Taunton-based county second-bottom of Division One and five points from safety.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "With Jack Leach unavailable due to his England commitments for at least two rounds of Championship cricket, we felt that it was important to recruit an international quality spinner for the run-in."