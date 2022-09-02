Warwickshire: India spinner Jayant Yadav joins Bears for County Championship run-in
Warwickshire have signed India off-spinner Jayant Yadav for their final three County Championship games.
Yadav, 32, is scheduled to make his debut for the relegation-threatened reigning county champions in the crunch home game with fellow strugglers Somerset, starting on 12 September.
The all-rounder will join India team-mate Mohammed Siraj, who has also signed for the Bears' last three games.
Yadav has taken 173 wickets and made 2,194 runs in 64 first-class matches.
"This will be my first County Championship experience," he told the club website. "When I was asked if I would like to join Warwickshire it was something I couldn't say no to.
"I have never played at Edgbaston, but I have heard great things about the stadium and it will be a privilege to call it my home."
"It was vitally important that we strengthened our bowling line-up for the run-in," said Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace. "The signing of Jayant, plus Siraj, gives us an enviable array of options."
Following the meeting with ninth-placed Somerset, who are five points below them with a game in hand, the Bears' final two matches are away to bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire and then at home to title hopefuls Hampshire.