Tim David has been playing for Southern Brave in this summer's Hundred competition

Australia have named Singapore-born batter Tim David in their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup this autumn.

The 26-year-old has played 14 T20 internationals for Singapore but was raised in Western Australia.

After impressing in franchise leagues around the world, David will now switch allegiances ahead of the tournament.

Australia have named a 15-man squad as they aim to defend the title they won in Dubai in 2021 on home soil.

Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey said: "This is a similar squad to the one which became the first Australian men's team to win a T20 World Cup.

"Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket."

David is an Australian citizen and, under International Cricket Council rules, is eligible to play for Australia straight away, having previously played for an associate member nation.

Pat Cummins is back after missing one-day international series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand but leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is excluded having been part of the group that triumphed in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia will also play three T20 internationals in India, with all-rounder Cameron Green replacing David Warner for that tour, before returning home for their World Cup opener against New Zealand on 22 October at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson.