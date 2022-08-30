Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin de Grandhomme was part of the New Zealand side that beat India in Southampton to win the inaugural Test Championship in June 2021

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme has quit international cricket after being announced as a surprise pick in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League.

The 36-year-old's international future was put in doubt after he was made a 'gold' selection for the Adelaide Strikers in Sunday's BBL draft.

The BBL will begin in December, while the all-rounder's contract with New Zealand Cricket ran until July 2023.

The Zimbabwe-born player made his debut in 2012 and played in 29 Tests.

His decision follows New Zealand bowler Trent Boult's release from his central contract to allow him to focus on playing in the lucrative Twenty20 leagues around the world.

De Grandhomme, who also played in 45 One-Day Internationals and 41 T20s for his adopted country, said injuries and increasing competition in the national side led to his decision.

"I accept I'm not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries," he said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.

"I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps since debuting in 2012, and I'm proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish."

De Grandhomme, scored 1,432 Test runs at an average of 38.70 and took 49 wickets. He was part of the New Zealand team that won the inaugural World Test Championship last year.

"Colin's been a hugely influential part of the Black Caps and contributed to some of the team's greatest achievements," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"While it's sad to see him go, we appreciate he's at a stage in his career where he's looking to head in a different direction and we respect that."