England v South Africa: Hosts name unchanged squad for deciding Test at The Oval

England have named an unchanged 14-man squad for the third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Matthew Potts in the starting XI for the second Test, which England won to level the series at 1-1.

Bowler Craig Overton and batter Harry Brook are the others in the squad who did not play in the last match at Old Trafford.

The decider starts on 8 September at Surrey's home ground.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 10:36

    No surprises really

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 10:34

    Surely its time to give Harry Brook a chance?

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 10:34

    Sensible not to mess with a winning formula, if the conditions don't demand it.

  • Comment posted by Neil W, today at 10:33

    As expected ...I wouldn’t mind seeing Jamie Overton in the side again when he’s fit ...decent batsman and a bit of extra MPH

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 10:33

    Crawley is a Test player I think. He’s one game away from some big scores and I thought his temperament in the last test proves this.

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 10:31

    Well Zac Crawley did get 38 so he's definitely in for at least 2 more series now.

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 10:30

    Nothing to see here, move on. No need for an HYS as we won the last test convincingly so why change unless there's injuries.

    • Reply posted by Matt77, today at 10:32

      Matt77 replied:
      “No need for an HYS” yet you still comment 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

