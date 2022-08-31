England v South Africa: Hosts name unchanged squad for deciding Test at The Oval
England have named an unchanged 14-man squad for the third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval.
Pace bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Matthew Potts in the starting XI for the second Test, which England won to level the series at 1-1.
Bowler Craig Overton and batter Harry Brook are the others in the squad who did not play in the last match at Old Trafford.
The decider starts on 8 September at Surrey's home ground.
England squad for third Test: Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire)
It's possible that three Counties will be deprived of one of their star players for next week's CC games while they carry drinks in S.London. All pretty pointless - I hope the ECB release at least 2 of the three before next Monday.
When did these guys last play any real cricket?
Both Hales and Stoneman average more than he does, they will never be playing for England again. Gary Ballance averages 10 more and he was never considered really good enough.