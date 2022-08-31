Close menu

England v South Africa: Hosts name unchanged squad for deciding Test at The Oval

England have named an unchanged 14-man squad for the third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Matthew Potts in the starting XI for the second Test, which England won to level the series at 1-1.

Bowler Craig Overton and batter Harry Brook are the others in the squad who did not play in the last match at Old Trafford.

The decider starts on 8 September at Surrey's home ground.

England squad for third Test: Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire)

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 10:37

    why is it on the 8th schools have gone back so limiting the chance to watch it for kids, it is almost like the ECB and others don't want people to watch and just give us the 100 slogathon instead. The only reason the 100 gets crowds is that there is no other cricket to watch, disgraceful that longer forms of cricket are being destroyed and the ECB dont care.

    • Reply posted by pip, today at 10:40

      pip replied:
      I'd love to take my kids to see it but I think I'll spend my money on my electricity bill instead...

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 10:34

    Surely its time to give Harry Brook a chance?

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 10:31

    Well Zac Crawley did get 38 so he's definitely in for at least 2 more series now.

    • Reply posted by norrieash, today at 10:38

      norrieash replied:
      As much as i would like to see some changes in the batting line up you can't just change 1 player for the sake of it.
      It seems some people have downer on Crawley, at the other end of the order without Anderson & Broad (golden oldies) England wouldn't have won any tests this summer which just proves limited overs games is the direction the young players are taking!

  • Comment posted by rosey, today at 11:09

    Most famous 38 in the history of test cricket!

    • Reply posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 11:54

      The Welsh Xavi replied:
      This is what annoys me with their constant backing of Crawley. He can be awful for 9 innings but if he shows something in the 10th then they decide they can't drop him.

      He will have the odd good score purely by virtue of how many games he plays, but a 38 should not be enough to keep someone in the side.

      It's an insult to every opener putting the hard yards in at County.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 10:42

    England team will remain the same at the Oval though I don't know what Zak Crawley was doing striding out to the Hundred last night when he should have been practising red ball. SA have all the problems though and need to bring Jansen back in and stiffen the batting as well.

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 11:11

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      He must have had a curfew, as he lasted as long as his recent test innings !!

  • Comment posted by JP1972, today at 11:12

    Steve Eskinazi has had a superb summer (in all formats). Just scored 4 centuries in the RL Cup, scored runs against the South African tourists, was consistent in the T20 Blast and also in the County Championship. Nobody has mentioned his name as a decent replacement. Is it because the people making most noise on these boards don't follow cricket at all?

    • Reply posted by NorwegianOracle, today at 11:29

      NorwegianOracle replied:
      We are not the selectors.

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 11:04

    Crawley OUT. End of

  • Comment posted by Moving Target, today at 11:13

    I would bring in Ben Compton for Crawley.

    • Reply posted by Time to get off, today at 11:15

      Time to get off replied:
      Why?. There are good replacements in the squad already. Make him sit out and carry their drinks for them!!!

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 10:40

    No surprise there.

    It's possible that three Counties will be deprived of one of their star players for next week's CC games while they carry drinks in S.London. All pretty pointless - I hope the ECB release at least 2 of the three before next Monday.

    When did these guys last play any real cricket?

    • Reply posted by Time to get off, today at 11:01

      Time to get off replied:
      totally agree. Harry Brooks totally missing out playing for Yorkshire. He was in superb form that earnt an England call. He is an awesome drinks carrier now!!!!

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 10:44

    Obviously it'd be hard to change a team that has won by an innings but then again it is the same squad as the first test so we'll have to wait and see which version of the team turns up this time.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 10:57

      dunc brownley replied:
      Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde come to the mind on how many of the players are performing.

      We wait to see how the ship steadies as time goes on but some players to need to get back on it as think complacency knowing they are in the squad despite what form they are in.

      It's a must win game so see why the Management are sticking with the squad.

  • Comment posted by Warden001, today at 10:59

    Crawley has to be dropped for his own mental health. Clearly continually picking him when he hasn't delivered the runs required must confuse him about his ability and put even more pressure on him to score. Send him back to his county to get runs and his confidence back.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 11:09

      JP1972 replied:
      No doubt he'll be released for the 'Hundred' eliminator and final (if London Spirit get there).

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 10:57

    It was great to see Foakes & Stokes step up with centuries as Root & Bairstow are bound to fail at times. The big issue is the top 3; especially the openers. We do well at home & get away with it but touring on flat wickets we need at least one class opener. Worrying & difficult to see where said opener is coming from.

    • Reply posted by AndyR, today at 11:44

      AndyR replied:
      Maybe Sibley was at least prepared to ‘dig in’ see off the new nut and put some legs into the bowlers ready for our explosive middle order to do their thing!

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 11:05

    Same old England CC difficult to join the club impossible to be dropped

    • Reply posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 11:34

      FrancesFarmer1 replied:
      I remember Fred Truman saying this in the 1980s when England were getting thrashed by all but a poor Australia sid. In his opinion then it was the batting that was of most concern as he could not see England compiling 300 in the first knock. Nothing much has changed unless they can rely on the opposition to do them a favour with the toss.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 10:59

    We'll lose because it's being played in London. England need to stop playing at Lords/Oval and play all tests in the north/midlands. That is where we pick up our wins

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 11:07

      JP1972 replied:
      You do realise where the 1st test was played this year don't you?

  • Comment posted by Winston Smith, today at 10:52

    They are not going to make any changes....... The Hundred is still on so players are not available.

    • Reply posted by Roughrider, today at 11:23

      Roughrider replied:
      'The Hundred', what's that when it is at home?

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 11:38

    This has to be Crawley's last chance. I think 7 Tests over a whole summer is more than enough.
    Both Hales and Stoneman average more than he does, they will never be playing for England again. Gary Ballance averages 10 more and he was never considered really good enough.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Grant, today at 10:39

    Interestingly, Harry Brook has played as an opener. So why doesn’t Zak Crawley sling his hook and he could open 😀

    • Reply posted by U21131671, today at 10:51

      U21131671 replied:
      I think you meant get rid of Alex Lees and his 24 average, or at least it was before that last failure.

  • Comment posted by Neil W, today at 10:33

    As expected ...I wouldn’t mind seeing Jamie Overton in the side again when he’s fit ...decent batsman and a bit of extra MPH

    • Reply posted by Sticksman, today at 11:08

      Sticksman replied:
      He's injured

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 11:26

    Harry Brook is the new Woakes, only there to carry the drinks and will never play no matter how many times the incumbents fail.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianOracle, today at 11:27

      NorwegianOracle replied:
      He is a good player but where on earth can we place him at this point in time? 3,4,5 and 6 have been very good this year.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 10:36

    No surprises really

