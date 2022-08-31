The Hundred: Pick your men's team of the tournament
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
As the second season of The Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your men's team of the tournament.
We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers and looked at the best strike-rates and economy rates to bring you a list of names.
There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.
We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.
The final team will be revealed on Saturday, 3 September. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricket.
- Pick your women's team of the tournament
- How to follow The Hundred on the BBC
- Watch all of the best moments from the tournament
Men's Team of the Tournament
Pick your team of the tournament from the men's Hundred...
Stats correct as of 30 August.