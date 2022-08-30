Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Banton has been playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred this month

England batter Tom Banton has extended his contract with Somerset until the end of the 2024 campaign.

He has 14 T20 and six ODI caps for England and is one of the world's most high-profile white-ball players.

Banton, 23, has played 90 matches for Somerset's first-team after coming through the academy, scoring nearly 3,000 runs for them across all formats.

"I love the club. There's no place I'd rather be," he said. "I've got a lot of really good friends here."

Banton, who is also a talented wicketkeeper, made his T20 debut in 2017 and made his List A and first-class debuts the following season after signing a professional contract.

He told the Somerset club website: external-link "We've come close to winning the Blast in recent seasons and it's a dream of mine to win the County Championship with Somerset.

"Hopefully we can do something special for our members and supporters in the next few years."

The former England Under-19 captain made his international T20 debut in New Zealand in November 2019, and has scored 327 runs at a strike rate of 148, with his ODI debut coming two months later.

Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "To have secured the services of such a talented player is a genuine statement of intent regarding what we are trying to achieve.

"People speak a lot about his white-ball game, and rightly so, but he has also been continually working on developing his red-ball game and it was great to see the emotion released when he made his maiden first-class hundred at Chelmsford recently."