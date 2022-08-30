Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Lynn hit 106 not out against Leicestershire, and an unbeaten 113 against Worcestershire

Northamptonshire have re-signed Australian batter Chris Lynn for next summer's T20 Blast.

Lynn scored 516 runs for the Steelbacks in the 2022 competition, including two hundreds and four fifties.

It was not enough, though, to carry them through to the knockout stages as they finished seventh in their group.

"I feel like I've got unfinished business at Northamptonshire. The goal is to make Finals Day, no doubt," the 32-year-old said.

"I loved my time at Northamptonshire this year and hopefully I can keep adding that value.

"Whether it's with the bat, with runs on the field, or adding value off the field, helping the youngsters, the leaders in the team, all the coaching staff - it's something I'm really keen to do."

Lynn's unbeaten 113 against Worcestershire was a club record score in the Blast, as were his runs total and 29 sixes.

Northants will be further boosted in 2023 by the return of all-rounder David Willey, who took a hat-trick when they won the T20 trophy in 2013, a success they repeated three years later.

"It's awesome to have Lynny join us again, we saw how good he was this year," said skipper Josh Cobb.

"I'm sure he wouldn't have been short of interest from other clubs, so it's a real sign of what he thinks of the group and the club as a whole that he wants to come back and get us that one step further."