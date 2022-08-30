Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Pattinson previously played for Nottinghamshire in 2017 and 2019

Nottinghamshire have accepted fast bowler James Pattinson's request to be released from the remainder of his contract for the summer.

The 32-year-old Australian was in his third spell with the club, but has not played since July.

He has taken 33 wickets in eight Championship games this summer and also made two T20 Blast appearances.

"After having another child recently, I'm keen to be there and provide support," Pattinson said.

"I think the best place to do that is back in Australia.

"Also, my body has really struggled with getting through the county season, so I just really need to give it a break."

Pattinson, who has played 21 Tests for Australia, retired from international cricket in October following a series of injury issues.

Nottinghamshire are currently 30 points clear at the top of Championship Division Two, with three games left to play, starting with a home match against bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire from 5 September.

"We're all really sorry that Jimmy won't be involved in these last few games, but it's a decision he's made that's right for him, and one we respect completely," said head coach Peter Moores.

"Meanwhile, we are confident that, with the depth we have in our bowling unit, we can continue the work that he's been such a key part of during the season so far."