Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Coughlin has taken 106 first-class wickets and hit 1,671 first-class runs during his career

Durham all-rounder Paul Coughlin has signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old came through Durham's academy and has made 129 appearances since making his County Championship debut during the 2014 campaign.

He returned to Durham in 2019 following a spell with Nottinghamshire.

"I'm really pleased to have signed. I love being back at my home club," Coughlin told the club website. external-link

"I look forward to what we can achieve over the next few years."

Coughlin has taken 106 first-class wickets and has also hit 1,671 first-class runs, including scoring his maiden century against Worcestershire this season.

"We have seen in recent times how much of a key role Paul can play for us and I look forward to seeing more of this over the coming seasons," director of cricket Marcus North said.

Meanwhile, seamer Matt Salisbury will leave Durham at the end of the season having made 38 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old has played in the County Championship and One-Day Cup and took seven wickets on his debut during their 95-run win over Derbyshire.