Seamer Ollie Robinson says he has become "a gym freak" in order to regain his place in the England team.

Playing his first Test since January, he took five wickets in the innings win over South Africa at Old Trafford.

Robinson's fitness was criticised during the Ashes and injuries have kept him out of international cricket for most of this year.

"I lifted more weights. I ran further. Everything I was doing before I just took to the extreme," he said.

"I knew I could get back to this stage and I worked probably the hardest I've ever worked before.

"My mindset shifted from trying to be fit for fitness testing to trying to be fit for five days of Test cricket at a high level.

"I've become a bit of a gym freak, which I never thought I'd say. It's become a bit of a habit, whereas before it was a chore."

Sussex's Robinson, 28, enjoyed a successful first year in Test cricket after making his debut last summer, taking 39 wickets in his first nine Tests.

But his fitness was publicly questioned by England bowling coach Jon Lewis during the winter Ashes series defeat in Australia, and back problems kept him out of international cricket for eight months.

Recalled for England's innings-and-85-run victory in the second Test against South Africa, he took 1-48 in the first innings and 4-43 in the second, looking fitter, stronger and bowling quicker than before.

Robinson said captain Ben Stokes helped shape his new approach to fitness.

"I spoke to Ben quite a lot in depth," Robinson said. "When he first started international cricket he wasn't in the shape he is now and I spoke to him about how he got there - mentally, physically, the lot.

"He really helped me in that stage of building back to this point today. I'm not there yet - I'm not the finished article at all.

"It's been a tough six months with injuries and a few doubts about myself, so it's really satisfying to get the win here and make a decent contribution at the end."

Robinson shared the new ball with James Anderson, the first time since 2013 that Anderson has not opened the bowling with Stuart Broad in the first innings of a Test when both have been selected.

Robinson looks the most likely to inherit the mantle of attack leader when England's two all-time leading wicket-takers retire.

"That's how I want to be," said Robinson. "I want the crowd cheering my name.

"I had a point when I was fielding at mid-off and I thought 'I don't want to do this for 18 months. I want to do this for five, six years.'

"I feel more driven today than I did at the start of my career and in such a good headspace now. After this week's game I can drive on and push on a lot more."