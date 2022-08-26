It takes a great all-rounder to be the star of two shows at the same time.

In the case of Ben Stokes, there was an inevitability that the day of his first century as England captain would also mark the release of his documentary Phoenix from the Ashes.

The centre of attention in two places at once.

"Who writes your scripts?" Ian Botham, one of Stokes' predecessors as an England action hero, was once asked by Graham Gooch.

Stokes doesn't follow a script. He calls the shots, not only with the way he plays, but how he is moulding the England team in his own image.

His 2019 World Cup and Ashes heroics had already secured his place in English cricketing folklore well before he was given the task of fixing a broken Test team.

The early days of his captaincy suggest that leadership will only add to the legacy. A lost outfit have been given an identity, a romance with forlorn fans has been rekindled. He has even spoken about saving Test cricket itself.

Stokes' batting method in the first part of the summer was to thrash, swipe and, at worst, slog. The idea was noble enough - he wanted to show his team that he was prepared to show the fearlessness he was asking of them.

But there was a downside. Although England were winning, they were not seeing the best of Stokes the batter, who was sacrificing the best chance of personal success in order to make a statement to his colleagues, opponents and the world.

What came on the second day of the second Test against South Africa was Stokes at the peak of his powers, a supreme display of batsmanship that mixed careful defence and sound judgement with the showmanship of three mighty sixes - one even landed on the England balcony.

While it was not Stokes the superhero, it was certainly Stokes the master craftsman, and came at end of a week when he has been brave enough to reveal himself at his most vulnerable.

He admitted there were times when he thought his career was over, being publicly honest about his mental health struggles in the hope it might provide comfort to someone going through the same experience. He is still on medication.

Although Stokes has laid himself bare on the screen, his real stage is the 22 yards of dirt in the middle of a stadium-sized theatre in the round. Emirates Old Trafford's party stand is a vast viewing gallery that stretches out into Stretford.

When Stokes entered the fray on a warm Friday morning, the Test was on a knife-edge. Anrich Nortje was bowling reverse-swinging rockets. England were four runs behind when they lost their fifth wicket.

On another day, Stokes would have counter-punched by sprinting down the pitch at every opportunity. This, though, was the patient building of an innings in the style of his Headingley Ashes masterpiece.

The first 41 runs came from 98 deliveries, the next 62 in almost even time.

In Ben Foakes, Stokes had the perfect sidekick - dependable, willing and skilful. A hundred apiece and a sixth-wicket stand of 173 turned the match decisively in England's direction.

Still, there was drama. Familiar trouble with the left knee when Stokes had only 16. Old Trafford held its breath. One day it will lock for the final time. An lbw decision that had to be overturned, a dropped catch and a cliff-hanger of a tea interval on 98 not out.

The 100th run was taken off old nemesis Kagiso Rabada, the left batting glove removed in order to perform a tribute to Stokes' late father, Ged. After reaching three figures for the first time as captain, Stokes let his attacking instinct take over, but it resulted in holing out to mid-off.

The fascination of watching England under captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum has always come in wondering how they will evolve over time.

For all the talk of 'Bazball' and the thrill of freewheeling run-chases, it remained a reality that England would have to distil their aggression into a style that will work in all circumstances.

That is most true for Stokes, whose reign as captain has begun with him throwing the bat and bowling back-breaking spells with the ball. Neither is sustainable.

Only he will know why, today of all days, he produced his most responsible, orthodox and stylish innings of the summer.

It might simply have been a response to the conditions and match situation. It may also have been the unexplainable quality, possessed by the very best, to rise to the occasion when they know the spotlight upon them is at its brightest.

After he was dismissed, Stokes beamed on the boundary as Foakes reached his own century, the captain wearing some rascal sunglasses that could belong to the rock star he has urged his players to feel like.

Later, when England left the field at the end of the day, he stopped to sign autographs for a pack of children gathered at the foot of the stairs leading up to the dressing room.

Rock star, film star, all-round star.

This is the Ben Stokes Show, in more ways than one.