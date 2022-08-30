Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Darren Stevens should play his last one-day game for Kent in the final

Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final, Ageas Bowl Hampshire 310-9 (50 overs): Gubbins 75; Denly 2-48 Kent 313-7 (49 overs): Stevens 84*; Campbell 3-72 Kent by Hampshire by three wickets Match scorecard

Darren Stevens produced another fairytale display to steer Kent past Hampshire by three wickets and into the final of the One-Day Cup.

Chasing 311 at the Ageas Bowl, Kent were seven down needing 64 from 48 balls but Stevens hauled his side home with 84 not out from 65 balls.

Ollie Robsinson led the pursuit with 95 and Harry Finch made 52 before Stevens struck 11 fours and three sixes.

Hampshire posted 310-9, Nick Gubbins top scoring with 75 from 84 balls.

It was looking good enough to keep Hampshire's hopes alive for a clean sweep of trophies when Kent's required rate touched eight-an-over with only three wickets in hand.

But 46-year-old Stevens struck three consecutive boundaries off Scott Currie and lifted Jack Campbell for six.

He reduced the target to 14 from 11 balls, stepped to leg to carve Currie wide of deep point for four and then slog swept him over mid-wicket for six before the next ball was smashed past extra cover for the winning boundary.

Stevens, who will be released by Kent at the end of the season, could now potentially end his career with a trophy if his side can beat Lancashire in the final at Trent Bridge on 17 September.

Hampshire were hoping to add the One-Day Cup to their T20 Blast title and built well having won the toss through Gubbins with Aneurin Donald and Felix Organ both making 54.

But no-one produced the definitive innings that could have pushed the home side out of sight.

Kent lost openers Joey Evison, for a third-ball duck, and Ben Compton for two, within six overs of the chase but Robinson worked them into the game with his fourth score over 50 in the competition.

He miscued a pull off Campbell and was caught at mid-wicket, leaving Stevens to add a few more lines to one of cricket's richest stories.