England v South Africa: Ben Stokes & Ben Foakes hit centuries at Old Trafford

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day one of five)
South Africa 151 (Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37) & 23-0
England 415-9 dec (Foakes 113*, Stokes 103)
South Africa trail by 241 runs
Scorecard

Sublime centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes gave England complete control of the second Test against South Africa after two days at Old Trafford.

Stokes' first hundred as captain and wicketkeeper Foakes' first at home took England to 415-9 declared, a first-innings lead of 264.

South Africa battled to 23-0 by the close, 241 behind.

Stokes and Foakes came together at 147-5 with England four runs adrift after Anrich Nortje removed Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley.

Their sixth-wicket stand of 173 has left England primed to level the series at 1-1 with one match to play.

Both men overturned lbw decisions, while Stokes was dropped on 92 before falling for 103.

Foakes was not out on 113 when England's declaration gave South Africa nine overs to survive in the evening sunshine.

Although openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee came through, the Proteas face a huge task to even drag this contest into a fourth day.

England emerge from thrilling battle

England's dominant position is in stark contrast to a gripping morning session when the game hung in the balance as the terrifying Nortje threatened to undo the hosts' good work from day one.

After England resumed on 111-3, Nortje found reverse swing at high pace to have the poking Bairstow held at first slip for 49 then ended Crawley's resistance on 38 with a wonderful delivery that was edged behind.

The Stokes-Foakes rebuild was not based on the swashbuckling style favoured by England so far this summer, but through careful, correct and classical Test batting.

The gradual grinding down of the South Africa attack came on a pitch that is wearing quickly and delighted a boisterous crowd.

The name of James Anderson was sung as the local hero emerged to loosen up between innings and Anderson thought he had snared Erwee lbw, only for the left-hander to survive England's review.

All is not lost for South Africa. If they can in any way match England's effort with the bat, a fourth-innings target of 150 could prove tricky given the state of the pitch and quality of the touring attack.

But England are massive favourites for victory, possibly by an innings before Saturday is out.

Stokes brings the drama in more ways than one

Stokes' century came on the day his documentary Phoenix from the Ashes was released.

It was an innings that had its own share of theatre. His troublesome left knee needed treatment when he had only 16, he successfully reviewed being given leg before to Lungi Ngidi on 72, and Aiden Markram failed to hold what would have been a stunning catch at cover as Stokes attacked the second new ball.

The captain signalled his intent by sweeping the first ball he faced from dangerous off-spinner Simon Harmer for six, but this was not the slogging Stokes that has been on display for much of the summer.

Realising the game situation, Stokes batted with control in taking 98 balls for his first 41 runs. Thereafter he scored at almost a run a ball, including two more sixes lofted down the ground.

He took tea on 98 not out then celebrated his 12th century with the familiar bent finger tribute to his late father Ged, made all the more poignant given the personal struggles Stokes detailed in the run-up to this match.

A swipe at Kagiso Rabada resulted in a skied catch to mid-off, ending another magnificent display by England's talismanic all-rounder.

Foakes the perfect foil

Foakes is quietly establishing himself under the leadership of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Already among the leading glovemen in the game, he is averaging 45 with the bat for England this summer.

This was an unflappable century, only the second by an England wicketkeeper in a home Test since 2016 and Foakes' first since a ton on debut in Sri Lanka nearly four years ago.

Matching Stokes' patience, Foakes scored with wristy whips through mid-wicket and was happy to hook when South Africa tested him with bouncers.

He had 28 when he overturned being given out lbw to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, the closest he came to giving a chance.

Foakes' hundred came with a cut for four off Nortje and he had the pleasure of remaining unbeaten when the dismissal of number 10 Jack Leach signalled England's declaration.

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 19:04

    I've been saying since 2018 that Foakes should have been playing for England, not Buttler.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 19:02

    The grit, determination and resolve so admirably demonstrated in the middle by the two Bens are truly the stuff of champions, of gladiators.

    It would take a Herculean effort by the opposition to save this match!

    Well done, England!

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 18:55

    SA are getting exactly what they deserve for their arrogance and stupidity of batting first in those conditions.

    AN ABSOLUTE HUMPING.

    As for engurland - true saying - better to be lucky than good.

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 18:58

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Sweaty

  • Comment posted by Red Mist, today at 18:55

    It takes different Stokes for different Foakes.

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 18:58

      Atticus Finch replied:
      watchoo talkinabout

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 18:55

    there wasn't any need for declaration as 2 full days still to go... Eng should have been ruthless by making as much as runs possible and build lot phycological pressure on rivals...

    • Reply posted by Jonathan, today at 18:59

      Jonathan replied:
      Why put Jimmy in to get pummelled by the short ball for only a few runs?

  • Comment posted by cris, today at 18:55

    Well if anybody saw my comments last night I think that England consolidated their position today. Congratulations to both Stokes and Foakes on the centuries today but don’t forget how well Crawley and Bairstow did yesterday . With a lead of over 200 still we must strike early tomorrow to pile the pressure onto South Africa

  • Comment posted by Peter Lanky, today at 18:54

    If only somebody could work out how to get the 'specialist' batsmen to score runs now.

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 18:53

    Shouldn’t the 2nd Test be the headline story instead of the pyjama slog it as hard as you can variant? England have a great day with two BATSMEN scoring centuries and it’s a side note. Not good enough BBC.

    • Reply posted by daa, today at 19:02

      daa replied:
      It is... Perhaps you want the story to be the main headline before it has been written?

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 18:51

    Great team effort so far. We are in the box seat.

  • Comment posted by talkagoodgame, today at 18:51

    Nice for Englands bowlers to be able to bowl at a total for a change

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 18:49

    Ahh, proper cricket, played in 6 ball overs, whites and with a red ball. Take that Hula Hoops

    • Reply posted by Sunny Vine, today at 18:58

      Sunny Vine replied:
      T20 and the Hundred keeps the domestic game afloat... most who moan on here have hardly been to a red ball county championship match in the last three years excluding a Hundred pound day at the test with their mates...

      Anyway... well done England today...

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:49

    Suggest most who post on here re-read their comments from the previous test.

    As it will show how embarrassing the internet is and how little they know.

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 18:48

    The 1st class game is the only real cricket and today had everything..

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:48

    A wonderful day of Test cricket (yet another one). Stokes and Foakes quite superb after Crawley and Bairstow had set things up. Expect SA to bat better tomorrow and take some digging out, but England should prevail by Sunday. Great stuff.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 18:47

    Day two is done... what will the morrow bring I wonder? This is what makes test cricket so great!

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:46

    Hard to understand what South Africa were thinking of with the bowling choices there. It's good that they protect Nortje by using him in short bursts but having what felt like 3 hours of Harmer wheeling away was very odd. He's not even the best spinner in the SA side.

  • Comment posted by Doomtop, today at 18:46

    The icing on the cake for me was seeing Stokes/Foakes taking the time out to sign the kids bats at the innings end. Paying it forward....

    • Reply posted by Doomtop, today at 18:55

      Doomtop replied:
      Just down voted myself, trying to edit my post 😂

  • Comment posted by Tenny, today at 18:45

    How can enjoy seeing someone swing a ball and the other trying to hit the ball with a bat all day? I find it boring. Football is the best sport.

    • Reply posted by bbc1974, today at 18:47

      bbc1974 replied:
      Thank you for that tremendous insight

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:44

    Amazing that Ben Foakes doesn’t have any kind of England central contract, hopefully this will now change!

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 18:44

    Bravo Ben Foakes
    Bravo Ben Stokes.
    Test Cricket at it's best.
    Wickets this evening would have made it perfect.
    3 days to knock this game off and all the momentum is in our dressing room

