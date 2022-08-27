Close menu

England v South Africa: Maturing England produce their best performance of summer

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments28

If you don't stand for something, you will fall for anything.

Not too long ago, England were standing for ages in the field then seeing their wickets fall in a regular clatter.

The revolution under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum hasn't just been about crashing the ball to all parts and dishing out chin music (although that is fun to watch).

It is not a uniform style of play, but a way of thinking. Players have been backed to the hilt, fear has been removed from failure and the experience of playing for England has been made as enjoyable as possible. The idea is that confidence will grow, resilience build and, just maybe, they will win some games of cricket.

After opening with four thrilling victories in a row, the biggest examination of the Stokes-McCullum philosophy came with the innings defeat in the first Test against South Africa at Lord's. Despite the scale of the loss, England did not do a lot wrong, but McCullum was right when he said they were "timid".

England's response was to put in their most complete performance of the summer so far. For as thrilling as the run-chases against New Zealand and India were, beating South Africa by an innings at Emirates Old Trafford was grown-up Bazball.

Barryball, if you will.

Admittedly, they were helped by the Proteas picking a team for the fourth innings but forgetting about the first.

In including two spinners, South Africa ignored conditions at the toss and chose to bat when the sky was dark over Bill's mother's. It was a week after England had the wrong end of the toss at Lord's. Such is life.

England were given an opportunity but still had to take it. They did so with a maturity that hinted towards an evolution and distillation of their relentless positivity.

The two sets of conditions in which England bowled on days one and three could not have been more different.

Thursday was dark and damp, perfect for conventional swing and seam bowling. Saturday dry and dirty, the ball reverse-hooping. England had the skill to expertly exploit both.

At 40 years old, James Anderson remains the maestro, still able to arc a satsuma around corners. Stuart Broad slipped into the unfamiliar role of first-change, while Ollie Robinson 2.0 is fitter, stronger and quicker.

Stokes was Stokes, not a man made of skin and bone but hewed from granite. His 14-over spell either side of tea on Saturday, including two crucial wickets, was pure brawn in a match when he showed his captaincy brains.

For much of the summer, England's idea of attacking has been to see how many slips they can pack into the cordon. Responding to the dry surface in Manchester, Stokes often eschewed the slips in favour of catchers in front of the bat.

There have been previous times when it felt like Stokes was only programmed to bowl bouncers, yet as soon as he saw the ball reversing on Saturday afternoon he adapted to ditch the bumpers in favour of hunting an edge.

Sandwiched in between the two marvellous displays in the field was England's most intelligent batting of the summer.

Whereas the derring-do of the four run-chases against New Zealand and India came on perfect pitches, England were able to modify their method in response to the difficulty of the Old Trafford surface and pressure of the match situation.

That doesn't mean flair was abandoned. Stokes scored the second 50 in his first hundred as captain at around a run a ball. His sidekick and fellow centurion Ben Foakes nudged his Test average this summer north of 45.

Perhaps most credit should go to opener Zak Crawley, who responded to the debate around his place with the most valuable 38 he will ever make. It took a peach from Anrich Nortje to remove him, after which the crowd showed a real appreciation for Crawley's hard work.

The biggest compliment that can be paid to England's batting is this was their first win without Joe Root making a half-century in more than two years. Progress.

Overall, if Stokes and McCullum were being really greedy, Crawley's opening partner Alex Lees would have got a score. There will also come a time when England need some out and out pace, but there is not much they can do about their fast-bowling injury list.

In the space of a week the series has turned.

England head to the decider at the Kia Oval with the momentum, while South Africa have all the problems. Rassie van der Dussen, who held up England with 41 on Saturday, is out with a broken finger. Aiden Markram looks like a walking wicket.

The tourists must also decide on the best balance of their attack. If they want a second spinner, then all-rounder Marco Jansen must surely be recalled to bat at seven. Simon Harmer is so high in that spot, he is in danger of a nosebleed.

England's five wins this summer have all come batting second, even if the Old Trafford success was different to all the others.

There is some logic to their preference for chasing, but it would be fascinating to see them challenged in typical Oval conditions.

A belting pitch, a hot day, the only sane cricketing option to bat first. Can England get a big score, then work out a way to take 20 wickets, possibly with left-arm spinner Jack Leach given the task of bowling them to victory in the fourth innings?

The early summer was England's freshman year, a freewheeling romp necking cheap Jagerbombs and waking up without at hangover. At Old Trafford they knuckled down and learned something.

Winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand lie ahead.

A series decider at the Oval is a final exam before they go out into the big, wide world.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by loonsbro, today at 11:03

    Yes it was a good win, no getting away from that. But we still need to improve the batting consistency, looking at the score card with the exception of two outstanding performances the rest were average. When one of your top scores is the other teams bowlers, you need to improve your batting! Over the last few tests this is about the only constant

  • Comment posted by mj, today at 11:01

    Well played England. It proved to be a huge mistake for SA to elect to bat first as I believe that was where England gained an advantage. Pleased to see Robinson back and being succesful. Broad must be feeling a bit under threat at the moment. The first four need to make some scores and get on top of the bowling, gain the iniative and win. Looking forward to the decider.

  • Comment posted by Tongue in Cheek, today at 10:59

    I'm not a fan of cricket, but every time I see a headline that England are now world beaters, they get a good thrashing the next time they play.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:01

      SD replied:
      Where's this headline saying that England are world beaters?

      Think you just made that up to suit an agenda.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 10:58

    The cricket media are still quite disrespectful, as they still use the term “bazball” when Eng cricket team dislike the use of that term.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 10:55

    Well played England.
    And to be fair, well done Crawley. Not many runs but dug in and took the shine off the ball, prevented (delayed) the collapse.

  • Comment posted by afoctlan, today at 10:54

    One thing I agree with Stephan that has long been needed is "relentless positivity". Controlled aggression is the way to play and we saw an excellent display of that from England for three days. More please, I like the new order!

  • Comment posted by Mariner, today at 10:54

    While celebrating the wins it is a fact that England have gone from a poor team to an average team when compared to the Ashes wining teams of 2005 and 2010/11. Combined batting averages of top six batters now is well below that of those two teams. There are plenty of players who need to vastly improve in technique and consistency.

    • Reply posted by YouAreMikesBrotherIsac, today at 11:03

      YouAreMikesBrotherIsac replied:
      Also take Jimmy out(unfortunately it’s coming 😥) and I’m sure they would have lost a couple of these matches. The problem is where do you find a replacement for a once in a generation bowler

  • Comment posted by christyjeb, today at 10:53

    Swing swing swing

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 10:52

    Robinson was the difference. He’s world class

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 10:52

    Lees and Robinson respectively have played 9/10 Tests so yes new folk but the rest have plenty of experience from 27 to 174 Tests so not exact freshmen are they.

    If course there been ups and downs plus new lease of life when Captain y and the Management change around too.

    Yes more belief has been added but let's not get carried away as still need to get switched on when playing.

  • Comment posted by Hello Sunshine , today at 10:50

    I know it is nice for the players to have a proper rest, but there were 9 scheduled days of rest between the 2nd and 3rd test. Obviously for the knockouts for the ECBs beloved 100. Surely it would have been wonderful to squeeze in another test vs SA in this window potentially at Cardiff, Southampton or wherever and make it a 4 test series. A win win! More test cricket, more revenue for boards!!

    • Reply posted by Hello Sunshine , today at 10:53

      Hello Sunshine replied:
      And obviously push the "4th test" back a few days. I know there is a tour to Pakistan but it is likely it won't include red ball players (at least for the first few T20s). Maybe they were only allowed to have 3 tests because of the FTP but nevertheless, surely it would have been wonderful and allowances could have been made for this to happen?

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 10:50

    One win in what, 17 tests. Now 5/6 wins against NZ, India and SA. Yet after the last test HYS you would’ve thought we were still where we were pre Stoke/BM…!

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 10:50

    If you cannot win at home you are rubbish anyway. Let's see if 'BazBall' 😂 going to work away from home, i highly doubt!

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 10:49

    England are making test cricket hugely entertaining at a time when t20 gets all the interest. That can't be a bad thing, right?

  • Comment posted by Hart G, today at 10:49

    Of course it was the best. Only for possibly 1 hour were England not in total control of this test. Which is in stark contrast to the four played in the early part of the summer.

  • Comment posted by Tezzaman, today at 10:48

    Let's not get carried away. England just played test match cricket as it should be played. Pleased Foakes has made his mark as a batsman, it improves the options.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:52

      SD replied:
      Exactly this. Let's hope McCullum, Stokes and rest of team have sense to realise one respounding win doesn't not make them invincible. The bad old days of batting collapsing to 50-5 are in very recent past so it's absolutely key to remain level headed. Play proper Test match cricket and results will follow, this team is good enough.

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 10:47

    Robinson made a huge difference for me he his the equal of Anderson or Broad and world class

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 11:00

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I like Robinson. Having seen him live a few times now, he just hits the same spot over and over, bowls with a heavy ball.

  • Comment posted by Chris Wright, today at 10:47

    Don’t forget Bairstow, a very useful 49 and excellent in the field.

  • Comment posted by sibby17, today at 10:46

    Useless in the first test, great in the 2nd. No idea what will happen next, good to see ollie robinson back though, as he adds greatly to the bowling attack.

  • Comment posted by Harrysdad, today at 10:46

    Great to see England win this way but not convinced this type of play in test cricket is sustainable. I very much hope I am wrong but opposition will get wise to it and respond accordingly.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC