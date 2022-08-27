Close menu

England v South Africa: Hosts win by innings at Old Trafford to level series

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five)
South Africa 151 (Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37) & 179 (Robinson 4-43, Anderson 3-30)
England 415-9 dec (Foakes 113*, Stokes 103)
England won by an innings and 85 runs
A brilliant England surged to an innings-and-85-run win over South Africa inside three days in the second Test to level the series.

The home side were magnificent with the ball, breaking some stubborn resistance to dismiss the Proteas for 179 at Emirates Old Trafford.

In an electrifying morning, when the ball was reverse-swinging, England reduced South Africa to 54-3.

They were held up by an obdurate stand of 87 across 43 overs between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.

But captain Ben Stokes removed both in successive overs after tea to expose the tail.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took over with the second new ball, sharing the final five wickets for seven runs in 30 deliveries. Robinson ended with 4-43 and Anderson 3-30.

The sides have now traded innings victories, leaving the series perfectly poised for the final Test at the Kia Oval starting on 8 September.

England produce their best to level the series

For all of the pyrotechnics in four consecutive wins at the start of the summer, this was perhaps England's best performance of the lot.

Aided by South Africa's decision to bat on a first morning that was ideal for bowling, they played with intelligence, determination and skill.

Rather than blazing away, their batters adapted to the match situation. Stokes and Ben Foakes stood out with their centuries, but under-pressure opener Zak Crawley deserves credit for his dogged 38 in trying circumstances.

England's bowlers were magnificent throughout, exploiting the conditions on day one, then tirelessly persisting to bowl South Africa out on a back-breaking third day.

At 40, Anderson continues to make the ball dance, the returning Robinson looks even better than the bowler who impressed in his first year in Test cricket, while Stokes was indefatigable in a 14-over spell either side of tea. England caught everything too.

So impressive in their innings win in the first Test, South Africa got so much wrong here. The inclusion of two spinners was justified given the surface, but the error at the toss is hard to defend.

They also have problems in their middle order: Aiden Markram is horribly out of form, while Van der Dussen has been ruled out of the third Test with a broken finger that made his innings of 41 all the more impressive.

Is it England who will head to The Oval with all the momentum.

Awesome England break South Africa resistance

There was always the chance England could wrap up victory on a sunny Saturday and they did so thanks to a tremendous display with the ball.

When South Africa resumed on 23-0, 241 behind, they were hit by an England attack that was finding exaggerated reverse swing on a pitch where the bounce could not be trusted.

Anderson removed Dean Elgar's off stump, Sarel Erwee edged Robinson and Stuart Broad had Markram nick to second slip after bowling him off a no-ball.

South Africa would have been blown away had it not been for the defiance of Petersen, who overturned being given caught behind off Anderson, and the bravery of Van der Dussen, whose finger injury often caused him to take his left hand off the bat.

The fourth-wicket pair batted through the afternoon session, at the end of which Stokes would have had Van der Dussen caught behind if England had appealed.

Immediately after the break, Stokes blew the game open. Van der Dussen edged a wide one and Petersen departed for 42 as Stokes got the ball to climb with venom.

Anderson needed only two deliveries with the new ball to bowl Simon Hamer through the gate, signalling the beginning of a swift end.

Robinson took the edge of both Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje either side of Anderson having Kagiso Rabada held at first slip.

Robinson had the spectacular final say, sending the bails of Lungi Ngidi flying into the air to the delight of a packed crowd.

'I could retire tomorrow and be delighted' - what they said

England captain and player of the match Ben Stokes on BBC Test Match Special: "Amazing. It was set up wonderfully by the way we played in the first innings, and we just flew in and gave it our all today. One of the most impressive things was the fact we never let up.

"Ben Foakes should have been man of the match really - seven catches, a match-defining innings. He is a delight to have there."

England bowler James Anderson: "We didn't expect to bowl them out for less than 240-odd today but it was enjoyable. As a bowling group we absolutely loved it.

"Every time I play cricket it could be the last so I just enjoy the experience. I could retire tomorrow and be delighted - but I'm not!

"Ollie Robinson bowled brilliantly. He could have had more wickets in the first innings and he got better and better."

South Africa captain Dean Elgar: "It was a reality check for us and we lost it in the first innings. You need runs in Test cricket. We were way short.

"It's all set up for the third Test - two proud nations and a great stadium."

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 18:11

    Many people, me included, wondered if we should burden Ben Stokes with the captaincy. We worried he might be blunted by the additional role. We shouldn’t have. He has grown into it, like every other time we gave him a big test. A century in extremely challenging conditions, then that 14 over spell today, using the old ball, to let others shine. Pure leadership.

    • Reply posted by Beebfan, today at 18:13

      Beebfan replied:
      Jack Leach is flourishing under Stokes. Stuart Broad has remembered he can bat a bit. Even Zak Crawley is beginning to find some form. The philosophy is working — and it was a delight to see them gritting it out when needed with the bat; the final piece of the puzzle slotting neatly into place.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:06

    Some cricket journalists/fans are just toxic. England are the best thing since sliced bread when they win and the worst team in the universe when they lose. Let's just enjoy Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:07

      Duncanb23 replied:
      That IS test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 18:19

    From 1 win in 17 to 5 wins in 6. Amazing turn around. Well done Stokes and Mccullum.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:26

      Bloomoon replied:
      ….. And the team

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 18:12

    Well done England - terrific performance,

    And what a privilege it has been watching the master craftsman Jimmy Anderson at work for over 2 decades.

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 18:10

    Could someone please make sure that Anderson is actually human? Nobody should be able to play at his level at his age.

    • Reply posted by FootieNeutral, today at 18:37

      FootieNeutral replied:
      Anybody remember a rather overhyped chap called Jofra?

  • Comment posted by CP88, today at 18:18

    Thank god England have learnt to bowl at the tail the same way as they bowl at the top order, last 5 wickets for 7 runs rather than a frustrating lower order resistance facing a short ball barrage.

    Bowlers lengths were much more attacking than usual, bowling fuller and reaping the rewards. The whole set up just feels more positive under Mccullum rather than the dire situation under silverwood.

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 18:11

    Stokes and Foakes brilliant
    But it was all set up by Bairstow and Crawley with their 91 partnership at end of day 1 beginning day 2.
    Anyway
    Won 5 lost 1 this summer so not too bad.
    Still old story need openers and a spinner to be a really top test side

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 18:20

    Need more days aways from the wife! Please can we at least get to day 4 at the Oval.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:34

      dunc brownley replied:
      Hope she is not signed up on here ... 😂

      Well if the teams keep turning up like they are then maybe not unless the weather intervenes or both teams actually realise how to bat as well throughout the whole batting order

  • Comment posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 18:14

    It would seem that reports of England's demise have been greatly exaggerated. Yes, thrashed at Lord's but back with a bang at OT. Played 6 Won 5 Lost 1. Bring on the series decider

  • Comment posted by ----- ------ - - --, today at 18:11

    Notice how all those BBC Sport HYS regulars who were seething about the aggression of Bazball (“Muh too much pyjama cricket! Muh no test batsmen can bat anymore!”) …after the first test have gone quiet as a mouse. Lol. Armchair nobodies…

    • Reply posted by John, today at 18:49

      John replied:
      If you had followed the tests against South Africa you would know that England have not played in the same was as they did against NZ and India.

      In this test they played proper test cricket and won.

  • Comment posted by 1000Games, today at 18:26

    At the next test, public bottom spanking for those who dropped Broad and Anderson

  • Comment posted by Anna, today at 18:24

    Can't stop smiling. Fabulous win!

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 18:22

    Well done England. Took advantage of a diabolically poor toss decision by Elgar.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 18:30

    And that's the way to bowl at tail-enders, isn't it?

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 17:57

    Great stuff!!

  • Comment posted by noYOURGoose, today at 18:09

    Decent show after the shellacking last time. Hope they behave and perform the same way going forward -ie as batting and bowling units - Root failed, generally England fail - not this game. Crawley helped create the platform for others. Robinson got no luck in the first innings but his pressure helped Broad and Anderson to take wickets. Lucky with the thinking behind the toss though?

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 18:33

    Great win for England, helped by SA decision to leave out Jansen for Harmer and bat first in bowler-friendly conditions. Great effort from Stokes today to break the stubborn Petersen-Van der Dussen partnership and then Robinson and Anderson polished off the tail brillliantly by pitching it up, not bowling it short. Excellent match for Foakes too. Hope weather stays good for the Oval.

  • Comment posted by nuthatch, today at 18:11

    Two spinners picked for days four and five🤔

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 18:29

    Test cricket don’t you love it?

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 18:03

    See what happens when you play to the conditions.

