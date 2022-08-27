Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five) South Africa 151 (Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37) & 179 (Robinson 4-43, Anderson 3-30) England 415-9 dec (Foakes 113*, Stokes 103) England won by an innings and 85 runs Scorecard

A brilliant England surged to an innings-and-85-run win over South Africa inside three days in the second Test to level the series.

The home side were magnificent with the ball, breaking some stubborn resistance to dismiss the Proteas for 179 at Emirates Old Trafford.

In an electrifying morning, when the ball was reverse-swinging, England reduced South Africa to 54-3.

They were held up by an obdurate stand of 87 across 43 overs between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.

But captain Ben Stokes removed both in successive overs after tea to expose the tail.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took over with the second new ball, sharing the final five wickets for seven runs in 30 deliveries. Robinson ended with 4-43 and Anderson 3-30.

The sides have now traded innings victories, leaving the series perfectly poised for the final Test at the Kia Oval starting on 8 September.

England produce their best to level the series

For all of the pyrotechnics in four consecutive wins at the start of the summer, this was perhaps England's best performance of the lot.

Aided by South Africa's decision to bat on a first morning that was ideal for bowling, they played with intelligence, determination and skill.

Rather than blazing away, their batters adapted to the match situation. Stokes and Ben Foakes stood out with their centuries, but under-pressure opener Zak Crawley deserves credit for his dogged 38 in trying circumstances.

England's bowlers were magnificent throughout, exploiting the conditions on day one, then tirelessly persisting to bowl South Africa out on a back-breaking third day.

At 40, Anderson continues to make the ball dance, the returning Robinson looks even better than the bowler who impressed in his first year in Test cricket, while Stokes was indefatigable in a 14-over spell either side of tea. England caught everything too.

So impressive in their innings win in the first Test, South Africa got so much wrong here. The inclusion of two spinners was justified given the surface, but the error at the toss is hard to defend.

They also have problems in their middle order: Aiden Markram is horribly out of form, while Van der Dussen has been ruled out of the third Test with a broken finger that made his innings of 41 all the more impressive.

Is it England who will head to The Oval with all the momentum.

Awesome England break South Africa resistance

There was always the chance England could wrap up victory on a sunny Saturday and they did so thanks to a tremendous display with the ball.

When South Africa resumed on 23-0, 241 behind, they were hit by an England attack that was finding exaggerated reverse swing on a pitch where the bounce could not be trusted.

Anderson removed Dean Elgar's off stump, Sarel Erwee edged Robinson and Stuart Broad had Markram nick to second slip after bowling him off a no-ball.

South Africa would have been blown away had it not been for the defiance of Petersen, who overturned being given caught behind off Anderson, and the bravery of Van der Dussen, whose finger injury often caused him to take his left hand off the bat.

The fourth-wicket pair batted through the afternoon session, at the end of which Stokes would have had Van der Dussen caught behind if England had appealed.

Immediately after the break, Stokes blew the game open. Van der Dussen edged a wide one and Petersen departed for 42 as Stokes got the ball to climb with venom.

Anderson needed only two deliveries with the new ball to bowl Simon Hamer through the gate, signalling the beginning of a swift end.

Robinson took the edge of both Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje either side of Anderson having Kagiso Rabada held at first slip.

Robinson had the spectacular final say, sending the bails of Lungi Ngidi flying into the air to the delight of a packed crowd.

'I could retire tomorrow and be delighted' - what they said

England captain and player of the match Ben Stokes on BBC Test Match Special: "Amazing. It was set up wonderfully by the way we played in the first innings, and we just flew in and gave it our all today. One of the most impressive things was the fact we never let up.

"Ben Foakes should have been man of the match really - seven catches, a match-defining innings. He is a delight to have there."

England bowler James Anderson: "We didn't expect to bowl them out for less than 240-odd today but it was enjoyable. As a bowling group we absolutely loved it.

"Every time I play cricket it could be the last so I just enjoy the experience. I could retire tomorrow and be delighted - but I'm not!

"Ollie Robinson bowled brilliantly. He could have had more wickets in the first innings and he got better and better."

South Africa captain Dean Elgar: "It was a reality check for us and we lost it in the first innings. You need runs in Test cricket. We were way short.

"It's all set up for the third Test - two proud nations and a great stadium."