Gaby Lewis will return to the Northern Superchargers for the remainder of The Hundred following the completion of the Dutch series

Third one-day international, Voorburg: Netherlands 185 (47.2 overs): De Leede 76, Overdijk 47*; Delany 3-26, Prendergast 2-4 Ireland 188-2 (35.3 overs): Lewis 92, Hunter 53* Ireland won by eight wickets Scorecard external-link

Ireland completed a 3-0 one-day series victory over the Netherlands as Gaby Lewis' 92 on her 100th Irish appearance helped secure an eight-wicket win.

Despite Babette de Leede's 76, the Dutch were restricted to 185 in 47.2 overs as Irish skipper Laura Delany took three wickets in Voorburg.

After her 137 on Wednesday, Leah Paul hit 27 for the Irish on Friday.

But Lewis and Amy Hunter put on 103 for the second wicket as the Belfast teenager finished unbeaten on 53.

Lewis hit 11 fours and one six in her 98-ball knock before being trapped lbw by Frederique Overdijk with the Irish only six runs short of their target.

The Ireland opener was presented with her 100th Ireland cap by her mother Sharon prior to the start of Friday's game.

Following the completion of the Dutch series, Lewis will rejoin the Northern Superchargers for the remainder of The Hundred competition in England.

