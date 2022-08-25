Last updated on .From the section Cricket

By Stephan Shemilt Chief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Zak Crawley (left) and Jonny Bairstow rescued England from 43-3 against South Africa

James Anderson praised a "brilliantly intelligent" innings from England opener Zak Crawley on the first day of the second Test against South Africa.

Crawley, without a half-century in 14 Test innings, crucially soaked up intense South African pressure with 17 not out from 77 deliveries.

It helped England recover from 43-3 to 111-3 in reply to the Proteas' 151 all out at Old Trafford.

"He played exactly how we needed him to play," said pace bowler Anderson.

Crawley's dogged resistance - this was by far his slowest Test innings when he has reached double figures - came as part of an unbroken stand of 68 with Jonny Bairstow, who was fluent in reaching 38 from 45 balls.

"For someone whose output has not been what he would want it to be, he read the situation brilliantly," added Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker.

"The way he played allowed Jonny to play his natural game."

Crawley's 121 against West Indies in March was the last time he made a Test score higher than 46.

Though his 267 against Pakistan in 2020 is the 10th-highest individual score ever by an England man in Tests, he entered this match with an average of 26 from 26 appearances.

He had been backed by coach Brendon McCullum, who said he can "win matches for England".

Kent's Crawley showed good judgement, patience and left the ball well. He came through a battle with South Africa's Keshav Maharaj, despite looking less than certain against the left-arm spinner.

Speaking on Test Match Special, former England spinner Vic Marks said the innings was "the best 17 not out Crawley had ever made".

Ex-England fast bowler Steven Finn added: "His team-mates will be pleased with him. He was willing to do the hard yards."

The Crawley-Bairstow stand ensured England did not surrender the initiative after bowling South Africa out cheaply.

The Proteas, leading the three-Test series 1-0, opted to bat first despite the gloomy morning conditions in Manchester.

England took advantage, with Anderson and Stuart Broad claiming three wickets each.

"It felt like not the worst toss to lose," said Lancashire's Anderson, playing on his home ground.

"For a bowler, when you see it moving around like that, it's always great. Everyone who bowled did superbly."

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada defended their decision, saying the tactic was correct following the choice to include two spinners - Maharaj and Simon Harmer - in their side.

The Old Trafford surface looks dry and could offer sharp turn and uneven bounce later in the match.

"Generally if you're playing two spinners, you want to bat first," said fast bowler Rabada.

"The wicket is getting drier and drier by the second. Simon was in the game, his second ball turned quite a bit. It was the right decision."