India's opening batter Shubman Gill played against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final defeat by New Zealand in June 2021

Glamorgan are set to sign India opening batter Shubman Gill for the final four games of their Championship season.

Gill, 22, has played 11 Tests, including one against England in July, as well as nine one-day internationals.

Glamorgan are awaiting on visa clearance for Gill who would come in for overseas batters Marnus Labuschagne and Colin Ingram, who are unavailable in September.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has also been signed to replace Michael Neser.

Gill, who plays domestic cricket for Punjab, averages 30 in Test match cricket, but 53 in all first-class matches.

He hit his first century for his country with 130 against Zimbabwe in a recent one-day international.

Gill played for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 Indian Premier League and has previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders.

Glamorgan have home matches against Worcestershire and Derbyshire, and away games against Middlesex and Sussex, as they push for promotion to Division One of the Championship.

They are five points behind second placed Middlesex with a game in hand.