Joe Denly's half-century was his second in five games for Kent in this season's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester Kent 325-8 (50 overs): Denly 65, Evison 62, Compton 56; Hendricks 2-35 Leicestershire 244 (42.4 overs): Mulder 81, Steel 65; Stewart 4-42, Podmore 3-35 Kent beat Leicestershire by 81 runs Match scorecard

Kent set up a One-Day Cup semi-final against T20 Blast winners Hampshire with a 81-run win over Leicestershire.

Openers Joey Evison (62) and Ben Compton (56) put on 95 and Joe Denly's 65 off 51 balls led them to 325-8.

The home side were 77-3 in reply, with all three wickets for Harry Podmore.

Leicestershire skipper Wiaan Mulder passed 500 runs in the competition in making 81 off 71 but Grant Stewart polished off the tail for 4-42 as they were all out for 244 in the 43rd over.

More follows.

Semi-final fixtures, 30 August

Hove: Sussex v Lancashire

Ageas Bowl: Hampshire v Kent