England v South Africa: James Anderson and Stuart Broad dismiss Proteas for 151

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day one of five)
South Africa 151: Rabada 36, Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37
England 111-3: Bairstow 38*
England are 40 runs behind
England pounced on South Africa's decision to bat first by bowling the Proteas out for 151 on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

On a day when 13 wickets fell, England saw off some evening pressure to reach 111-3, 40 behind.

South Africa, who picked two spinners, gambled on coming through a murky morning, but instead were hustled out.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took three wickets each, the latter claiming two in two balls on his home ground, while captain Ben Stokes chipped in with a couple.

Despite batting in sunshine, England found themselves 43-3 and were in danger of repeating the collapses that caused their downfall in the first Test at Lord's.

But under-pressure opener Zak Crawley added an unbroken 68 with Jonny Bairstow. Crawley is 17 not out having soaked up 77 balls, with Bairstow unbeaten on 38.

Victory would give South Africa an unassailable lead in the three-Test series, which concludes at The Oval in September.

England edge action-packed day

This was a curious, action-packed day that suggested another swift conclusion following South Africa's three-day win in the first Test.

The intrigue began at the toss, when South Africa chose off-spinner Simon Harmer over all-rounder Marco Jansen, meaning they were compelled to bat first despite the cloud cover on a damp morning in Manchester.

The hope was that they would survive long enough to take advantage when the sunshine arrived later in the day, but by that time England, who wanted to bowl, had run through the majority of the tourists' line-up.

Even with the better batting conditions, England were put under extreme pressure by the superb South Africa pace attack - the home top three were got out rather than guilty of loose strokes.

Still, the hosts came through to have the better of the day, and they may take confidence from knowing at some point they will be chasing a target. Their four successive wins at the beginning of the summer all came batting second.

But any pursuit could mean a battle on a pitch that is already showing signs of turn and uneven bounce.

England pounce on South Africa gift

Even if England were given ideal circumstances in which to bowl, they still had to exploit them, which they did with skill and a little good fortune.

Though it was Anderson and Broad who ended with the most success, more impressive was the returning Ollie Robinson, unlucky to take only one wicket in his first Test since January.

After Anderson and Broad had removed the top three, the back of the batting was broken in Stokes' first two overs, both with a slice of luck. Aiden Markram horribly top-edged a filthy short ball, while Rassie van der Dussen was on the wrong end of a marginal lbw decision.

Anderson, bowling from the end that carries his name, electrified Old Trafford by trapping Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in front with successive balls.

Stout resistance came from Kagiso Rabada, who made 36 in adding 35 for the ninth wicket with Anrich Nortje as England dabbled with the short-ball tactics they have favoured against tailenders all summer.

When Robinson pitched it up with the first ball after tea, his deserved success came in the shape of Nortje being pinned leg before, while Rabada was last out trying to smear spinner Jack Leach out of the ground.

Crawley battles in face of South Africa examination

For all of the public backing he has received from the England management, Crawley is under scrutiny after a run of 14 Test innings without a half-century.

It is to his credit that he held firm as wickets fell around him, showing patience and leaving well. This is by far his slowest Test innings in which he has reached double figures.

Crawley had seen opening partner Alex Lees edge a wonderful delivery from Lungi Ngidi in the second over and the skittish Ollie Pope inside edge the extra pace of Nortje on to his own stumps.

When Joe Root could not resist tickling Rabada to a juggling Sarel Erwee at first slip, England were rocking.

The rearguard was a contrast in styles. Crawley clung on, looking uncomfortable against left-arm spinner Maharaj, but Bairstow was characteristically fluent.

England were scoring quickly by the end, leaving South Africa grateful for a close that halted the home momentum.

'I was amazed how much the ball nipped' - reaction

Ex-South Africa bowler Vernon Philander on BBC Test Match Special: "With the team South Africa have gone with, they had to bat first. When you're in England you look at overhead conditions, and they probably said bowl first this morning.

"They'll be more disappointed with a couple of soft wickets that got them into a really bad spot before lunch."

England bowler Stuart Broad speaking to TMS: "We fancied having a bowl. We felt the clouds would help the ball move a little bit. I wasn't that disappointed to lose the toss. I was amazed how much the ball nipped today."

Former England spinner Vic Marks on TMS: "That is the best 17 not out Zak Crawley has scored. He has occupied the crease which is very important."

  • Comment posted by daa, today at 18:54

    I was one of the many calling for Crawley to be dropped, as much for his own mental health as for England’s benefit. I still think that was the right call, but, I tip my hat to him for today’s determined effort. Not many runs on the board but he showed real grit and clung on whilst wickets dropped at the other end. Fair play and I hope he gets a decent score to reward the character he showed.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We could do with runs to go with his grit and determination

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 18:47

    For those bemoaning the selection of Anderson and broad on yesterdays post must be feeling pretty stupid now. Fact of the matter is they are still are best bowlers and should be playing most games (especially in England)

    • Reply posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 19:04

      Winter Wonderland replied:
      Agree entirely but if they're dropped, who comes in? The seam bowling cupboard is pretty bare, all the pace men are injured

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 19:23

    Overnight on 111. If umpire David Shepherd was still with us he would be having a long evening.

    • Reply posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 19:24

      Wine downing tory hypocrites replied:
      🤣

      Hop, skip, jump.

      RIP.

      when cricket was full of characters.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 18:55

    Good job Stokes and McCullum listened to the HYS experts and dropped Broad and Anderson. Oh, wait…..

  • Comment posted by Polar Kitten, today at 18:48

    Mature innings from Crawley today, proving the Baz may be right in calling him a "match winner", his innings could really help England tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 19:22

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      A particularly good innings from Bairstow which took the pressure off Crawley .Hope he makes the most of it tomorrow

  • Comment posted by jimbo, today at 18:48

    Full marks to England for digging in. Hopefully the can go on to at least 250, ideally over 300, and put some pressure on SA.

  • Comment posted by Grog, today at 19:35

    Stopped watching when we were introduced to the rainbow wickets, why can't sport just be sport anymore?

    • Reply posted by BSA, today at 19:46

      BSA replied:
      Appeasing minority groups is the trend I’m afraid.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:52

    Gripping Test Match cricket. England on top but need another hour of YJB tomorrow. Crawley dug in well and Robinson bowled superbly. Selections vindicated so far. Great to see red ball cricket back and a predictable toning down of the BBC hyperbole they reserve for the abject Hundred.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:02

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Another test match HYS, another comment moaning about the Hundred for no particular reason. Red ball cricket never "went away" - they played a match last week!

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 18:59

    Well played Zak Crawley.. Take your time you'll get the runs eventually

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 19:27

    Credit where’s its due, Crawley played like a proper test opener today, got a slice of luck early on but his application was spot on. Tomorrow will be interesting.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 19:06

    Nice to finally see a bit of grit from Crawley and a "proper" openers innings. Can't fault him today.

    Although it is a tad funny seeing certain BBC pundits praise his innings when they used to give people like Sibley and Denly absolute pelters for playing like this.

    In a team full of players capable at going 60+SR it's surely smart to have 1 guy who's a bit of a blocker.

    • Reply posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 19:19

      Wine downing tory hypocrites replied:
      proper innings? lol.

      he's scored 17. quite astonishing performance.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 19:20

    Oldest cliche. Don't comment before both sides have batted. But well bowled Anderson and Broad.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:28

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have commented before test matches have started and my percentage of getting predictions right is quite high

  • Comment posted by mikewheeler, today at 19:07

    Crawley has clearly been instructed to bat like an opener and it’s working.

    Openers are openers for a reason. To build a foundation for an innings and if one of them can bat for a long duration and act as a rock then it sets the team up for a good score.

    • Reply posted by The Tyke , today at 19:23

      The Tyke replied:
      Arise Sir Geoffrey!

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 18:57

    Better day for England but possibly let SA have an extra 30/40 runs. Can someone please tell Stokes that his short pitched medium pace dross is not the way to get lower order out (Rababda was grinning at one point at this enjoying himself). Bowl balls at stumps bringing bowled, lbw and ct behind / slips into place. Anderson showed the way bowling Marharaj before Stokes could play him in again.

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 19:00

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      Put in an England adviser's job... being as you have all the answers; England are on top.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 19:16

    Fingers crossed Crawley can make the slowest 50 of all time...loved it many moons ago when Chris Tavare batted 10 hours to make 100

    • Reply posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 19:23

      Wine downing tory hypocrites replied:
      Tavaré was utterly dreadful, though.

      Did England no favours.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:02

    Well played England. I think playing Harmer is a smart move by SA. I can testify as an Essex fan that he is also pretty handy with the bat down the order.

  • Comment posted by iamanumber, today at 19:28

    Watching the highlights and felt sick seeing the rainbow flag. Why is this a thing that we must have flags and wickets painted in clown colours just to show take support? What a joke.

    • Reply posted by Bazza, today at 19:31

      Bazza replied:
      Rainbow flag is there to upset the small minded like you

  • Comment posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 19:13

    Last test: Anderson & Broad costs us the match, they’re past it. The usual detractors queued up on here to proclaim.

    Today: Anderson & Broad 3 each. SA blown away for 150. And lucky to get that, detractors nowhere to be seen.

    ps Crawley’s 17 runs in no way whatsoever vindicates selection, or the multiple chances he’s had and continues to receive.

  • Comment posted by john lockes heir, today at 18:52

    A good days cricket. However I think we will be lucky to see it go 4 full days let alone 5.

    Crucial for England they don't lose Crawley and Bairstow early - hopefully get to 151 (and more) before next wicket falls. Hopeful but not optimistic.

    • Reply posted by The-Truth-Hurts-82, today at 18:56

      The-Truth-Hurts-82 replied:
      I don't care how many days we go as long as England win.

  • Comment posted by The Andy Hayhurst Movement, today at 19:49

    Good day for England, but not great. All depends on whether they can kick on and bat deep into tomorrow or SA strike back.

    What, on earth, is this BBC highlights package? Cheesy, childish graphics and terrible music. Dumbing it down whenever possible.

    Seems painful for the bbc to have a male presenter these days.

    • Reply posted by john cole, today at 20:06

      john cole replied:
      Have to be seen to be equal

